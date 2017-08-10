FOS investigates 47 complaints against The On-Line Partnership

Money Marketing

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpgThe Financial Ombudsman Service is investigating 47 complaints against network The On-Line Partnership.

According to the FOS, the majority of the complaints are related to Sipps. It could not give further detail about the cases.

Money Marketing understands The On-Line Partnership is trying to negotiate settlements on the cases.

FOS confirmed the number after an email from the FOS to an adviser seen by Money Marketing suggested there were “several” cases pending against the network.

It is understood at least one case relates to a pension transfer where the client’s money was invested in timeshare property in Brazil.

In the 2016/17 financial year, the FOS resolved 242 Sipp-related complaints against advisers, of which 64 per cent were upheld.

The On-Line Partnership and The Whitechurch Network, which trade collectively as In Partnership, are backed by asset manager Russell Investments.

According to data from consultancy Threesixty Services, The On-Line Partnership has 275 CF30 regulated advisers. In the Threesixty list ranking the top 20 CF30 firms by size, The On-Line Partnership is the 14th largest firm.

Advisers last year called for a change in the way the FOS reports its complaints data to stop the same large firms being named as having the most complaints.

Advisers said small firms that receive a lot of complaints relative to the size of their business do not come under scrutiny and suggested a per-capita reporting model, giving a complaints ratio per adviser per firm would be a more meaningful measure.

The On-Line Partnership declined to comment.

