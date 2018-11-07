FOS hit with 300 pension transfer complaints since freedoms

The Financial Ombudsman Service has revealed it received 300 complaints relating to defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers since 2015.

However, this currently makes up 2 per cent of all pension complaints between April 2015 and March 2018, when the FOS received a total of just under 15,000 complaints on pensions and 1,700 complaints about pension freedoms.

Around 30 per cent of complaints were upheld in each of the three years.

Although making up only 2 per cent of complaints, FOS describes pension transfers as a “major concern”. While FOS says it cannot fix the remedy this by providing tick-box compliance, it did say it takes the following into account in each pension transfer case:

if the adviser really “knows their customer” and all the relevant circumstances

if they understood what their customer was trying to achieve

if there were any other ways they could have helped their customer get what they want from retirement

The service provided a further breakdown of what transfer complaints were about:

Issue Total Cases Uphold rate Advice not to transfer 29 20% Charges for advice 16 11% Decline to advise 5 20% Delay in advice 119 44% Investment loss due to delay 5 0% Admin 73 29% Suitability – general 47 38% Suitability – UCIS/QROPS 24 33% Total 318 33%

FOS chief ombudsman and chief executive Caroline Wayman says: “Most financial advisers I meet – and indeed most financial advisers – haven’t ever had a complaint. As long as advisers continue to treat their customers fairly, it’s likely to stay that way.

“As ever, the challenge for advisers isn’t just to know the rules, but to apply them to real lives – understanding where people are coming from, their hopes for the future, and what really matters to them. We’ll continue to share our insights from the complaints which we see.”