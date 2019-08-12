Money Marketing
FOS faces criticism for new funding structure plans

By

The Financial Ombudsman Service has been criticised for its consultation on proposed funding changes that would see the proportion of the income it receives from its levy compared with case fees re-balanced.

In a call for input response on the consultation, the Building Societies Association suggests the funding proposal goes against the “polluter pays” approach to funding consumer complaints.

It says the new structure proposed by the FOS will see firms that generate fewer complaints subsidise firms that account for the majority of complaints.

The FOS launched its consultation last month calling for changes to its future funding after it de-scales operations in September.

The Ombudsman is hoping for a 50/50 split of costs between case fees and the all-firm levy. Currently, 15 per cent of FOS funding comes from the levy with the remaining 85 per cent from case fees.

BSA chief executive Robin Fieth says: “I recognise the desire of the FOS for more stable funding in a post-payment protection insurance world, however there is a fundamental mismatch between this and the reality of their operational peaks and troughs.

FOS defends use of targets for caseworkers

“It is perverse that the recommended funding model will benefit firms with poorer customer service at the expense of those with a far better record of fair treatment.”

BSA’s submission to the FOS says a risk-based model for its funding “should not be impossible” and that FOS should consider a “polluter pays” concept where firms’ contribution is adjusted relative to its complaints profile.

Talk of risk-based levies across the industry to split costs more accurately between firms based on behaviour is not limited to the FOS.

Many in the industry continue to push for this model to be implemented for the Financial Services Compensation Scheme after advisers were hit with an additional £69m levy earlier this year.

Rather than a structural change to fees for its funding, the FOS could consider taking the case fee upfront rather than at a complaints’ resolution, the BSA says.

Conservative MP Baroness Zahida Manzoor named as FOS chair

With the Ombudsman set to significantly cut operation output next month after the 31 August PPI deadline, the BSA is also using the call for input to push for a reduction of spending

Around a third of total costs for the FOS are currently paid to contractors to take on to handle high complaint volumes.

Fieth says: “The FOS has navigated the troubled waters of mass claims well, however we see this proposal as a serious misstep and we urge them to drop it.”

Feedback on the consultation is due tomorrow, while another call for input will open in December on FOS plans and budgets for 2019/20.

The proposed implementation date from the findings is 1 April 2020.

Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

DB transfers remain subdued Royal London results show

Royal London continues the trend of subdued defined benefit transfer activity at major pension providers in its half-year results published today. The mutual reports life and pension sales decreased 4 per cent in H1 2019 to £5,8bn compared to £6.1bn in H1 2018. It says this was primarily due to a reduced level of DB […]

FCA probes alleged market manipulation

The FCA is looking into the circumstances surrounding a short-selling report on litigation finance company Burford Capital, which alleges it was a victim of illegal market manipulation. Buford accused hedge fund Muddy Waters of a short-selling attack based on its analysis of market data in a stock exchange statement published today. Last Tuesday (6 August), […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Justin Side 12th August 2019 at 4:18 pm

    There was no sensible rationale for this change.

    If it aint broke, dont fix it.

