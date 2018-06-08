FOS dispels ‘myths’ about bias against advisers

Money Marketing
The Financial Ombudsman Service has challenged the view it is biased against advisers and takes an inconsistent approach to the profession in rulings.

Lead ombudsman Caroline Mitchell criticised several “myths” advisers have about the body at Money Marketing’s Retirement Summit yesterday.

She says it is not true FOS will rule against an adviser if they do not put all information about advice in a suitability report.

However, information most relevant to giving that piece of advice is important because suitability reports should be tailored to a client’s needs.

Mitchell challenged the claim FOS ignores disclosure or risk warnings. She also challenged the argument the organisation faces that because FOS staff are not advisers themselves they are not qualified to make judgments against IFAs.

Mitchell adds: “This sector has an excellent record and complaints against advisers make up a very small segment of our workload. Last year we received 340,000 complaints and only 17,000 were against advisers.

FOS fields 40 cases over collapsed Sipp provider

“Also we have had only 1,300 complaints relating to pensions since the freedoms started just over three years ago [April 2015] so this is not a huge problem.”

FOS makes evidence based rulings so advisers who take time to understand their client’s needs, ensure risk warnings are clear and produce tailored suitability reports are unlikely to fall foul of it, she says.

  1. Nicholas Pleasure 8th June 2018 at 12:14 pm

    Whatever….it’s still an insult to justice and our proession that this organisation can make awards of up to £150,000 against our firms, with no right of appeal.

    Shameful

  2. Alan Lakey 8th June 2018 at 2:43 pm

    And, no right to a personal hearing.

    And, that the FOS can and continually does ignore Statutory Instrument 2326 which obliged them to take into account the position that the PIA Ombudsman would have taken if the advice pre-dates December 2001

  3. Duncan Jones 8th June 2018 at 3:52 pm

    I don’t deny they are evidence based but………do they take into account ALL relevant evidence? Particularly that provided by advisers?

