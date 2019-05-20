FOS defends use of targets for caseworkers

Money Marketing
The Financial Ombudsman Service has defended the use of targets for each of its caseworkers.

In responses to a Freedom of Information Act request published online, the adjudication body was asked to provide weekly or monthly targets over the last quarter for each area of case work.

In its response, FOS says that while it could not provide specific targets given to case handlers given these are worked out individually, they help the body meet its “organisational commitments”.

The FOS writes: “To help meet [our] organisational commitments, our case handlers are given an indication of the number of complaints they should aim to resolve on a quarterly basis. These are worked out individually with their managers and will be based on a number of different factors, such as their experience, working hours and the type of cases they’re working on.”

The requester asked FOS to provide which metrics were used by the board in their most recent meetings, but FOS notes that the board did not discuss individual targets or casework goals that were split by area of work.

The EU Directive on Alternative Dispute Resolution has applied to FOS since July 2015, and the organisation points to the data it publishes as part of those rules, which covers not only how many complaints it resolves, but also cases that were discontinued and rejected, broken down by type of case.

