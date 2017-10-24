Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FOS Sipp complaints continue to rise

By
Broken-Piggy-Bank-Savings-Business-700.jpg

The number of Sipp related complaints at the Financial Ombudsman Service has continued to rise.

Between July and September, 767 Sipp enquiries were received, FOS data out today shows, compared with 678 for the previous three months.

Sipp complaints are now more than 50 per cent higher than they were in early 2016.

193 made it to an ombudsman decision, up from 181.

Uphold rates for Sipp complaints held steady at around 50 per cent, higher than the average of a third of FOS complaints that are decided in the consumer’s favour.

Enquiries about other personal pensions also ticked up, from 839 to 885, but fewer made it to an ombudsman’s adjudication, down to 110 from 127.

Annuities saw comparatively fewer complaints, showing a 19 per cent drop in enquiries from 264 to 214.

Pension transfer enquiries ticked up, but only slightly, from 160 to 165, resulting in 67 complaints making it through to the ombudsman.

FOS strategy head defends service against IFA misconceptions

The data comes the day after the FCA produced its own statistics showing which advice firms and product areas it saw the most complaints about.

Recommended

Business-Finance-Strategy-Plan-Chess-700x450.jpg

BlackRock faces active equity outflows following wholesale changes

BlackRock saw net outflows of $3.3bn from its institutional active equity strategies in the third quarter following the firm’s decision earlier this year to move $6bn in assets from US actively managed equity funds to quantitative investment strategies. In March, BlackRock announced it was making wholesale changes to the actively managed equities funds that have continued to […]

India Q&A: a market with momentum?

Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities, Neptune India is in the midst of a significant transformation, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertaking an ambitious reform agenda. But what is the current state of the market and what makes India an attractive investment story today? Read the article here For investment professionals only – not for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Youngest PFS fellow finds new advice firm

The youngest ever fellow of the Personal Finance Society has moved to a new advice firm. Vito Faircloth gained the accolade last year at the age of just 22. He became level four qualified in August 2015 before taking additional exams with the professional body. Chief executive Keith Richards described the achievement as “truly remarkable”. […]

Pension-pot-700.jpg

Providers want Govt action on lump sum tax and advice gap

Providers are calling on the Work and Pensions Select Committee to tackle the advice gap and tax on pension withdrawals in its review of pension freedoms. The committee said last month it was opening an inquiry into whether the pension freedoms are achieving their objectives and if policy changes are needed. In its submission to […]

people

Should advisers ‘adopt’ an undergraduate?

The industry needs to do more to bring in more younger advisers Promoting financial advice as an attractive career to younger people underpins many things important for the future, such as succession planning and moving from an industry to a profession. Some advisers do their bit by taking on apprentices and may run graduate trainee […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experience

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment