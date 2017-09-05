FOS complaints against IFAs fall as SJP moves up table

Complaints against financial advisers fell 7 per cent in the first half of the year, as St James’s Place overtook Openwork to become the second most complained about firm.

Financial Ombudsman Service data shows that in the first half of 2017, IFAs received 966 new complaints, down from 1,044 in the second half of last year.

The figures mark the second half-year fall in a row after 1,189 complaints were recorded in the first half of 2016.

Sesame retains the top spot in the ranking, with 100 complaints between 1 January and 30 June 2017, but reported slightly less than the 104 complaints it faced in the previous half.

Complaints against Sesame were as high as 172 in the first half of 2015, when the firm pulled its investment advice network.

The data does not include complaints against firms that were resolved without going to the FOS.

SJP reported 58 complaints in the second half of last year, which has now risen to 72.

The SJP group of companies chose not to publish its complaints data for the second half of 2016 on its own website because FCA rules say this must only take place if 500 complaints are received to the firm, regardless of whether they go before the FOS.

Openwork saw a fall in complaints from 70 to 61.

The future of the FOS: Has it turned a corner with advisers?

Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management came in fourth place with 50 complaints.

Openwork had the highest uphold rate of the group at 47 per cent, compared to around 19 per cent for the other three firms.