Money Marketing

View more on these topics

FOS complaints against IFAs fall as SJP moves up table

By

Complaints against financial advisers fell 7 per cent in the first half of the year, as St James’s Place overtook Openwork to become the second most complained about firm.

Financial Ombudsman Service data shows that in the first half of 2017, IFAs received 966 new complaints, down from 1,044 in the second half of last year.

The figures mark the second half-year fall in a row after 1,189 complaints were recorded in the first half of 2016.

Sesame retains the top spot in the ranking, with 100 complaints between 1 January and 30 June 2017, but reported slightly less than the 104 complaints it faced in the previous half.

Complaints against Sesame were as high as 172 in the first half of 2015, when the firm pulled its investment advice network.

The data does not include complaints against firms that were resolved without going to the FOS.

SJP reported 58 complaints in the second half of last year, which has now risen to 72.

The SJP group of companies chose not to publish its complaints data for the second half of 2016 on its own website because FCA rules say this must only take place if 500 complaints are received to the firm, regardless of whether they go before the FOS.

Openwork saw a fall in complaints from 70 to 61.

The future of the FOS: Has it turned a corner with advisers?

Hargreaves Lansdown Asset Management came in fourth place with 50 complaints.

Openwork had the highest uphold rate of the group at 47 per cent, compared to around 19 per cent for the other three firms.

Recommended

7

FOS chair: Cases are not ‘too complex’ for our staff

Financial Ombudsman Service chairman Nicholas Montagu has defended the skills of the adjudicators at the complaint handling service. In a letter to the FOS, The Claims Bureau chairman Peter O’Donnell claims that a number of cases he is handling had been delayed by over 11 months, and claims that ombudsmen had told him that the […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
68

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Advisers and networks are charging wildly different prices for advising on defined benefit to defined contribution pension transfers, Money Marketing research suggests. As well as a split between charging on a time cost or percentage basis, some firms appear to be charging as much as two times more than others. Firms that offer pension transfer […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA pays PwC £75k for DB transfer redress report

The FCA has paid PwC at least £75,000 to review how clients who receive bad pension transfer advice should be compensated. The regulator set out its proposals in March for updating its methodology to calculate redress for customers who were given unsuitable advice to transfer out of a defined benefit pension scheme, after asking PwC […]

Jeremy Corbyn
1

UK Government to fall in 2018, Morgan Stanley predicts

Morgan Stanley has placed one in three odds that Jeremy Corbyn will be the UK prime minister by the end of next year as divisions among the Conservatives over soft versus hard Brexit trigger elections in the second half of 2018. The major US bank predicts a two in three chance the UK faces a […]

2

Battling scams: What role should advisers play?

Financial advisers have a “key role” to play in preventing pensions scams and investment fraud, leading sector figures say, as clients find themselves increasingly targeted since the pension freedoms. According to Government figures published last month, consumers have lost £43m in pension fraud in the last three years. The Government has said it will introduce […]

Latest careers

Comments

There are 7 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mal Lindley 5th September 2017 at 9:21 am

    Are these figures just absolute numbers? If so, I wonder what the table would look like if weighted alongside AUM for instance, or number of advisers in the organisation.

    Might tell the same story, but might not.

  2. Harry Katz 5th September 2017 at 9:41 am

    So complaints against IFAs falls yet again and the tied and networks increase. Not really a surprise. As I and others have pointed out so many times in the last:

    Networks have always been guilty of poor practice. I remember well how they screamed about the increased qualification requirements for RDR. How the bid up commission rates and all other manner of poor practice.
    2. Independents are mindful that any sanction invariably comes directly out of their own pockets, unlike the networks and tied organisations who have sugar daddies with deep pockets. This should be a very strong signal to the regulator.

  3. Robert Milligan 5th September 2017 at 10:07 am

    What really shows out from the above figures is only an average of 25.75 % of these “Complaints” are in fact upheld. So if the other 74.25% were not in fact complaints for which the FOS decided were in fact untenable, this should indicate Regulation is working, however!! Why then is the FOS taking over a Year to Adjudicate on IFA complaints or allowing Firms to obfuscate the situation, furthering the clients distress.

  4. Justin Side 5th September 2017 at 12:40 pm

    @ Robert Milligan
    “What really shows out from the above figures is only an average of 25.75 % of these “Complaints” are in fact upheld. So if the other 74.25% were not in fact complaints for which the FOS decided were in fact untenable, this should indicate Regulation is working”

    This raises a number of obversations;

    1. I don’t think ‘only’ 25% of complaints being upheld at FoS is a sign that regulation is working, it is too high, but see comments below.
    2. Complaints to FOS are only those where the client has chosen to refer the matter to FOS because the firm has either rejected their complaint, and / or the compensation offered is not acceptable. Each firm will have received a much higher number of complaints so it is the total received and total upheld that should be reviewed, not just those at FoS. The FCA collects this data through the RMAR, I wonder if they would reveal the information through an FOI request.
    3. As these cases have already gone through the firm’s own internal complaint resolution system first, the number of FoS upholds should not be high. The danger with these tables is that we don’t know how many of these cases FoS actually overturned. If the firm had upheld the complaint and the client still went to FoS who agreed with the firm and its offer of redress, it is still marked as an uphold.

  5. Ian Lees 5th September 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Of course the numbers of IFA has fallen ? and the introducers has risen – into SJP standard life and their variants ? I mean it is only statistics – Like Brexit and the effect of leaving the EU ( as Roger Bootle commented in the Telegraph )”there is no quantitative evidence”. What has happened is thee is less competition – no new products and less service for the lower classes, the working classes,the “middle”, classes and the white collar workers ( usually the wannabies).

    • Harry Katz 5th September 2017 at 5:26 pm

      No quantative evidence? Just look at Sterling and Inflation!

      • Harry Katz 5th September 2017 at 5:28 pm

        PS Roger Bootle is almost a lone voice as an economist. Nine out of 10 of the country’s top economists working across academia, the City, industry, small businesses and the public sector believe the British economy will be harmed by Brexit, according to the biggest survey of its kind ever conducted.

Leave a comment