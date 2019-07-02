Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FOS calls for levy changes in funding overhaul consultation

By

currency symbols euro dolar pound yencurrency symbols euro dolar poundThe Financial Ombudsman Service has launched a consultation calling for three major changes for its future funding as it looks to streamline and de-scale operational output from September.

The FOS says the proposals outlined support its planning for a future where “payment protection insurance doesn’t dominate our caseload” and it can move forward as a “smaller organisation”.

This will follow the 29 August deadline for PPI claims, the lead up to which saw the FOS triple its service size.

The first proposal in the consultation calls for the rebalancing of the proportion of the ombudsman’s income it receives from its levy compared with case fees.

The FOS is pushing for an even split, while currently 85 per cent of funding comes from case fees and 15 per cent from the levy.

It also says it would benefit from either the introduction of a risk-based levy or a levy-plus-case-fee funding model.

FOS funding must change as PPI claims fall

FOS chief executive Caroline Wayman says: “Given all these factors, these are practical and fair ways forwards.”

The FOS – which has traditionally been paid for through a mixture of a levy on firms collected by the FCA and case fees for individual complaints – has been funded through a group-account fee arrangement since 2013/14.

This arrangement sees the largest financial groups paying an annual fee based on the assumption of how much work they will bring on the ombudsman.

The FOS currently receives a total income of £297m.

Wayman says: “We’re a public service that operates as a not-for-profit company – paid for by the industry we cover, yet independent and unbiased and given these dynamics, it’s not surprising that, for as long as we have existed, our funding has generated discussion.

FCA letter addresses PI insurers’ concerns over higher FOS limit

“Over the last few years, we haven’t increased our standard case fee or levy. In the current financial year, the levy we asked for reflected the need for us to have the capacity to handle a sustained growth in demand for our service.”

Figures in the consultation show demand for FOS services has increased steadily since the 2008/09 financial year and the global financial crisis.

This peaked in 2012/13 and 2013/14 with incoming case volumes around 500,000 but are predicted to drop as low as 185,000 by 2022/23.

The FOS is also calling for a change to the number of “free” cases from 25 to ten per firm.

Lastly, the ombudsman is looking for support to boost its reserves to a minimum of six months’ operating income rather than the current three.

FOS defends use of targets for caseworkers

Wayman says: “Moving forward, we expect to see a changing mix of complaints, and a continued trend toward complexity in our casework so this helps us continue to ensure stability in our funding.

“We also want to maintain and build on the wider value of our service, which is looking beyond resolving individual complaints to stopping unfairness arising.”

The deadline for feedback on the consultation is 13 August, while another will open in December on plans and budget for 2019/20.

The FOS is proposing an implementation date from the findings of 1 April 2020.

FOS CONSULTATION QUESTIONS

  1. Our planning assumptions reflect our expectation that our service will be smaller in the future, and that our overall cost to the sector will significantly fall. Are you aware of anything that might affect this expectation – for example, issues that could create significant demand for our service?
  2. Do you have any further insight into the different types of complexities apparent in complaints?
  3. To what extent do you support our wider work to help prevent complaints and encourage fairness?
  4. Do you have any further suggestions about what more we could do, or ideas for working together with us?
  5. To complement the work we’ve already done to improve our efficiency, we’d welcome your ideas for how we could work in partnership to deliver additional savings in future. Do you have any suggestions?
  6. To what extent do you agree or disagree that our levy and case fee income should be rebalanced, so there’s a broadly 50:50 split?
  7. In refining our proposal, we carefully considered different funding options – including different types of risk‑based models. Do you have any thoughts about alternative approaches to overcoming the obstacles we identified, in ways that are consistent with our funding principles?
  8. To what extent do you agree or disagree with our proposal to reduce the “free” case threshold for non‑group account fee firms from 25 to 10?
  9. To what extent do you agree or disagree with our proposal to reduce the “free” case threshold for groups within the group account fee arrangement from 125 to 50?
  10. To what extent do you agree or disagree that we should look to maintain a level of reserves of six months’ operating income or higher?
  11. Do you have any comments about the timing for implementing any changes to our funding model that arise from this consultation?
  12. Do you have any additional feedback about our future funding or the proposals presented here?

Recommended

PFS launches online mentoring programme for members

Members of the Personal Finance Society can now mentor and be mentored by other members from anywhere in the world on a platform called Connect launched today. The tool was built to promote professional development and learning for personal finance professionals at any stage of their careers. The industry body says mentorship can be undertaken […]

Budget summary – March 2016

This week’s Budget looked as if it would be a difficult one for the Chancellor, with disappointing economic numbers and the need to avoid ruffling feathers ahead of June’s in/out referendum. Nevertheless, Mr Osborne did spring a few surprises, including some tax reductions. So how does this budget affect you? If you are – or […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Should taxpayers be funding pension compensation bills?

The tax rules for compensation payments are inconsistent and, in the context of pensions, fundamentally flawed. Without change, there is a risk they will be exploited by claims management companies, and ordinary taxpayers will be left to pick up the tab. For Isas, a compensation payment for an investment can be made to the account […]

Business Handshake 480

Novia poaches from Aberdeen Standard in exec shuffle

Wrap platform Novia has announced Aberdeen Standard Investments executive Steve Andrews will replace current managing director, Bill Vasilieff. Andrews, who held the position of head of third party and major distributions at ASI, will take over the top role at Novia Global while Vasilieff moves to the position of chair. Vasilieff says: “We’re moving from […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Justin Side 2nd July 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Just looked at the consultation paper and in particular the section of increasing the annual levy and reducing the case fee.

    There is no indication of how much the new levy would be, although the case fee will remain the same.

    This simply means that for 90% of the IFA market, who only have a few complaints if any, they will pay more.

    Turkeys voting for christmas comes to mind without knowing when christmas is.

    Also, why are FoS now taking on the role of ‘preventing complaints’? Their job is to resolve them, not to feather their nests with more nice to haves that we have to pay for and justify more salaries.

    What evidence is there that there work on reducing complaints has any impact.

  2. Martin Evans 2nd July 2019 at 3:06 pm

    I have a much simpler idea which will make every ones life much easier and more cost effective.

    Reduce the FOS limit to £50,000, make it a smalls claims organisation for those that cannot offered lawyers.

    This would mean the rest would be referred to the courts and legal system, judged by the law of the land.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com