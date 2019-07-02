FOS calls for levy changes in funding overhaul consultation

The Financial Ombudsman Service has launched a consultation calling for three major changes for its future funding as it looks to streamline and de-scale operational output from September.
The FOS says the proposals outlined support its planning for a future where “payment protection insurance doesn’t dominate our caseload” and it can move forward as a “smaller organisation”.
This will follow the 29 August deadline for PPI claims, the lead up to which saw the FOS triple its service size.
The first proposal in the consultation calls for the rebalancing of the proportion of the ombudsman’s income it receives from its levy compared with case fees.
The FOS is pushing for an even split, while currently 85 per cent of funding comes from case fees and 15 per cent from the levy.
It also says it would benefit from either the introduction of a risk-based levy or a levy-plus-case-fee funding model.
FOS chief executive Caroline Wayman says: “Given all these factors, these are practical and fair ways forwards.”
The FOS – which has traditionally been paid for through a mixture of a levy on firms collected by the FCA and case fees for individual complaints – has been funded through a group-account fee arrangement since 2013/14.
This arrangement sees the largest financial groups paying an annual fee based on the assumption of how much work they will bring on the ombudsman.
The FOS currently receives a total income of £297m.
Wayman says: “We’re a public service that operates as a not-for-profit company – paid for by the industry we cover, yet independent and unbiased and given these dynamics, it’s not surprising that, for as long as we have existed, our funding has generated discussion.
“Over the last few years, we haven’t increased our standard case fee or levy. In the current financial year, the levy we asked for reflected the need for us to have the capacity to handle a sustained growth in demand for our service.”
Figures in the consultation show demand for FOS services has increased steadily since the 2008/09 financial year and the global financial crisis.
This peaked in 2012/13 and 2013/14 with incoming case volumes around 500,000 but are predicted to drop as low as 185,000 by 2022/23.
The FOS is also calling for a change to the number of “free” cases from 25 to ten per firm.
Lastly, the ombudsman is looking for support to boost its reserves to a minimum of six months’ operating income rather than the current three.
Wayman says: “Moving forward, we expect to see a changing mix of complaints, and a continued trend toward complexity in our casework so this helps us continue to ensure stability in our funding.
“We also want to maintain and build on the wider value of our service, which is looking beyond resolving individual complaints to stopping unfairness arising.”
The deadline for feedback on the consultation is 13 August, while another will open in December on plans and budget for 2019/20.
The FOS is proposing an implementation date from the findings of 1 April 2020.
FOS CONSULTATION QUESTIONS
- Our planning assumptions reflect our expectation that our service will be smaller in the future, and that our overall cost to the sector will significantly fall. Are you aware of anything that might affect this expectation – for example, issues that could create significant demand for our service?
- Do you have any further insight into the different types of complexities apparent in complaints?
- To what extent do you support our wider work to help prevent complaints and encourage fairness?
- Do you have any further suggestions about what more we could do, or ideas for working together with us?
- To complement the work we’ve already done to improve our efficiency, we’d welcome your ideas for how we could work in partnership to deliver additional savings in future. Do you have any suggestions?
- To what extent do you agree or disagree that our levy and case fee income should be rebalanced, so there’s a broadly 50:50 split?
- In refining our proposal, we carefully considered different funding options – including different types of risk‑based models. Do you have any thoughts about alternative approaches to overcoming the obstacles we identified, in ways that are consistent with our funding principles?
- To what extent do you agree or disagree with our proposal to reduce the “free” case threshold for non‑group account fee firms from 25 to 10?
- To what extent do you agree or disagree with our proposal to reduce the “free” case threshold for groups within the group account fee arrangement from 125 to 50?
- To what extent do you agree or disagree that we should look to maintain a level of reserves of six months’ operating income or higher?
- Do you have any comments about the timing for implementing any changes to our funding model that arise from this consultation?
- Do you have any additional feedback about our future funding or the proposals presented here?
Just looked at the consultation paper and in particular the section of increasing the annual levy and reducing the case fee.
There is no indication of how much the new levy would be, although the case fee will remain the same.
This simply means that for 90% of the IFA market, who only have a few complaints if any, they will pay more.
Turkeys voting for christmas comes to mind without knowing when christmas is.
Also, why are FoS now taking on the role of ‘preventing complaints’? Their job is to resolve them, not to feather their nests with more nice to haves that we have to pay for and justify more salaries.
What evidence is there that there work on reducing complaints has any impact.
I have a much simpler idea which will make every ones life much easier and more cost effective.
Reduce the FOS limit to £50,000, make it a smalls claims organisation for those that cannot offered lawyers.
This would mean the rest would be referred to the courts and legal system, judged by the law of the land.