Former UBS rogue trader avoids immediate deportation

A former rogue trader at UBS has won a temporary reprieve in his fight to stay in the UK.

Kweku Adeboli, who was jailed for his role in a £1.6bn fraud at the bank, was not allowed to appeal a deportation request against him, but several politicians have intervened, according to the BBC, causing a hold up in the process.

Adeboli served four years of a seven year sentence after being convicted in 2012.

The BBC reports that Adeboli sought to fight attempts from government lawyers, who argued that legislation mandating foreign national with convictions over four years to be sent back to the native country.

Scottish politicians including Adeboli’s local MP, Hannah Bardell, have written to the prime minister making the case that he no longer presents a threat, and that he should be allowed to stay to help the country understand financial sector systemic risks that are still present.

The BBC quotes the letter to Theresa May as saying that Adeboli “served his custodial sentence and is making a highly positive and unique contribution to society, including academic work and community outreach, a contribution that your own government has benefited from”.

Adeboli is currently involved in lecturing and mentoring projects.