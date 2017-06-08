Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Former UBS compliance officer faces insider dealing charges

Fabiana Abdel-Malek will appear in court along with trader allegedly passed information

By
FCA logo new 3 620x430

A former UBS compliance officer will appear in court next week after being accused of insider trading by the FCA.

Fabiana Abdel-Malek was accused of passing on information between 2013 and 2014. She will appear at the City of London Magistrates’ Court on five counts of insider trading, according to Bloomberg.

Walid Choucair, a director at BAC Investments accused by the FCA of trading on the information supplied by Abdel-Malek, will also appear.

Abdel-Malek’s Linkedin profile shows she has worked in compliance at UBS since 2007. Since 2013, her role has covered investment banking compliance including structured finance, corporate derivatives and structured solutions, and sponsors and private equity.

The FCA did not comment to Bloomberg.

Most Read

Recommended

Mark-Lyttleton-500x320.jpg
2

Ex-BlackRock manager handed one year prison sentence for insider trading

Former BlackRock manager Mark Lyttleton has been sentenced to one year prison for insider trading today. He was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court and was also confiscated of £149,000. At the end of September, the FCA announced Lyttleton had been charged with three counts of insider dealing between 2 October 2011 and 16 December 2011. He pled guilty […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest careers

Financial Consultant

Nationwide Opportunities - Basic Salary - £44,500, realistic OTE circa £73,000

Independent Financial Adviser

Lincolnshire / East Yorkshire (DN31 1LW) - Competitive (depending on experience) + performance related bonus structure in place

Comments

    Leave a comment