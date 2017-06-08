Former UBS compliance officer faces insider dealing charges

Fabiana Abdel-Malek will appear in court along with trader allegedly passed information

A former UBS compliance officer will appear in court next week after being accused of insider trading by the FCA.

Fabiana Abdel-Malek was accused of passing on information between 2013 and 2014. She will appear at the City of London Magistrates’ Court on five counts of insider trading, according to Bloomberg.

Walid Choucair, a director at BAC Investments accused by the FCA of trading on the information supplied by Abdel-Malek, will also appear.

Abdel-Malek’s Linkedin profile shows she has worked in compliance at UBS since 2007. Since 2013, her role has covered investment banking compliance including structured finance, corporate derivatives and structured solutions, and sponsors and private equity.

The FCA did not comment to Bloomberg.