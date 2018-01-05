Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Former Towry chief to join Smith & Williamson board

By
Fisher-Andrew-2012-700x450.jpg
Former Towry chief executive Andrew Fisher

Former Towry chief executive Andrew Fisher is set to join Smith and Williamson as a non-executive director, it is understood.

Fisher left Towry in 2014 after 10 years with the company, joining first as chairman in 2004 and then becoming chief executive in 2006.

Smith and Williamson declined to comment on the appointment.

In its half-year results, the investment manager said work to upgrade its platform meant a stock exchange listing would not take place before the second half of 2019.

At that time it said it was taking “all the necessary steps” to prepare the business for a listing.

Elsewhere, former Schroders veteran James Brent has joined the board of Hawksmoor Investment Management as a non-executive director.

Brent previously worked at Schroders for 25 years and also worked at Citigroup.

Hawksmoor chief executive John Crowley says: “The appointment of an individual of James’ calibre is a clear indication that Hawksmoor continues to grow in terms of size and success. In addition, it underlines the ambitious plans the company has for further growth.”

Recommended

Merger talks end between Rathbones and Smith & Williamson

Rathbones and Smith & Williamson have pulled out of talks over a £2bn merger. The pair confirmed they were in discussions last week. In a stock exchange announcement yesterday evening, Rathbones says that it has incurred around £5m in costs while eyeing up the deal, but was unable to secure terms that would suit its […]

Hall-Peter-Tilney Bestinvest-2014-700x450.jpg

Towry name axed in Tilney rebrand

Towry and Tilney Bestinvest have rebranded to Tilney Group following the deal to combine the two businesses. The firm announced the acquisition of Towry for £600m last April with the merger completing in August. The combined group now has 300 financial planners, investment managers and advisers servicing 100,000 clients across 30 UK offices. Chief executive […]

Business-General-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

European Wealth buys £120m Towry client book

European Wealth is to buy a book of business from Towry Asset Management for £1m. The client bank represents a total of £120m in assets under advice at 31 March and European Wealth expects to generate profits of approximately £200,000 from the business. The clients are based in South Africa and the UK and will […]

Auto-enrolment

Minimal compliance: Is it enough?

Along with global legal practice Eversheds Sutherland, we look at why employers may want to do more than simply meet the legal minimum in terms of their auto-enrolment duties. Our new policy paper — ‘Automatic enrolment and the law – how far do employers’ duties extend?’ — summarises current minimum duties of employers to enrol […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Savings-Education-University-Piggy-Bank-Book-Study-700x450.jpg

Pension transfer spike set to continue on baby-boomer demand

Pensions transfers are likely to continue on an upward trajectory in 2018 thanks to baby-boomer demand, Willis Towers Watson predicts. This is despite an increase in the Bank of England base rate in November, the consultancy says, as it urges schemes to be wary of outflows that could either increase the risk or decrease the […]

Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquisition revealed

Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny acquired Leeds-based advice firm Pantheon Financial in the week leading up to Christmas, a series of Company House filings published this week reveals. Ascot Lloyd Bellpenny refused to comment on the acquisition, but Companies House filings from 3 January show chief executive Nigel Stockton and chief financial officer Matthew Moore became directors […]

3

Shadow pensions minister Alex Cunningham resigns

Labour MP Alex Cunningham has stepped down as shadow pensions minster his office has confirmed. The MP for Stockton North has been shadow pensions minister since October 2016 and has been an advocate of more transparency on investment charges. Cunningham’s office did not provide specific details about why or when he decided to step down, […]

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment