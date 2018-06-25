Money Marketing
Former Tilney chief to run Schroders wealth management arm

By

Schroders-Building-2013-700.jpgSchroders has hired former Tilney chief executive Peter Hall as global head of wealth management, subject to regulatory approval.

Hall will replace Andrew Ross who is stepping down to move to take on the role of Schroders wealth management vice chairman.

Hall’s position will be effective from 2 January 2019 and he reports to group chief executive Peter Harrison.

Ross will advise Schroders on the wealth management sector and focus on the services it offers to families at the top end of its client base.

He will continue in his current role until 31 December 2018 to ensure a smooth transition.

Hall left Tilney in October last year after seven years at the helm and, more recently, has been an adviser to Tilney’s private equity backer Permira.

Harrison says: “[Hall’s] industry experience, proven management track record and leadership skills mean he is the right person for this job. He understands and believes in the service, philosophy and culture that is so important to us and our clients.”

