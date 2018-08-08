Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Former Standard Life boss joins Intrinsic board

By

Paul Matthews Standard LifeFormer Standard Life UK chief executive Paul Matthews has joined Quilter advice network Intrinsic as a non-executive director.

Matthews has also been appointed a non-executive director to the Quilter board.

Matthews worked at Standard Life between between 1989 and 2017 and during his time was also group executive director and Standard Life Wealth chair.

In half-year results today, Quilter said the restricted arm of Quilter Financial Planning, the new name for Intrinsic, accounted for £1.4bn – or 78 per cent – of Quilter Investors’ net flows and £0.6bn – or 29 per cent – of Quilter Wealth Solutions’ net flows.

Quilter Investors is the new name for Old Mutual Wealth’s multi-asset business and Quilter Wealth Solutions is the new name for the Old Mutual Wealth UK platform.

Quilter chair Glyn Jones says: “Paul’s FTSE 100 public company experience and deep wealth management industry experience will be a valuable addition to the board. He has a strong track record of business building in the wealth management industry, dealing with large scale business transformation, developing new products and services and addressing regulatory change.”

Matthews is also currently an executive mentor at Merryck & Co.

Recommended

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysis

LV= confirms exit from TVAS market

LV= has no plans to restart its suspended transfer value analysis service over concerns it could stray into giving financial advice. A number of providers, including LV=, froze their services after the FCA published its policy statement on defined benefit transfers in March. In the statement, the FCA said accepting free TVAS software could be […]
1

Should the tax-free lump sum be separated from pension decisions?

The FCA wants the government to explore ‘decoupling’ the 25 per cent tax-free lump sum from decisions about the remaining pension pot. When trying to solve any problem it is good to consider all your options. Perhaps this is where the FCA is coming from in the final report of its Retirement Outcomes Review. The […]
1

Investing for the 100-year life: How to model income in retirement

Financial planning experts have urged advisers to stay up to date with how they model income in retirement as life expectancy, health and working patterns continue to shift among the older population. In the first of our new series with Vitality as part of our Value Exchange project, we gathered specialists in cashflow planning,  behavioural […]

Directors, limited liability partners and auto-enrolment

By Jim Grant, Senior Product Insight & Technical Support Analyst 6 April 2016 brought in changes to employer duties for directors and partners in limited liability partnerships. Here we explain exactly what’s changed. Before 6 April 2016… Directors of limited liability companies where there were no other directors or employees were exempt from the employer […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Ascot Lloyd: ‘We don’t shoehorn clients into unsuitable solutions’

Ascot Lloyd investment director Steven Lloyd explains how a centralised investment proposition and bespoke discretionary fund management caters for individual client needs. Can you explain your investment approach? We use a combination of in-house and outsourced solutions, depending on the individual client. We have a centralised investment proposition that provides a range of choices for […]

Lee-Robertson-Outside-in-2013.jpg

Lee Roberston: How advisers can capitalise on content marketing

I have always had a keen interest in the content marketing side of my business. The last few years have seen content marketing become more important across the sector, with everyone from fund groups, product providers, platforms and advisers looking to excel in it. For those less up to speed, content marketing is a strategy that […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com