Former Standard Life boss joins Intrinsic board

Former Standard Life UK chief executive Paul Matthews has joined Quilter advice network Intrinsic as a non-executive director.

Matthews has also been appointed a non-executive director to the Quilter board.

Matthews worked at Standard Life between between 1989 and 2017 and during his time was also group executive director and Standard Life Wealth chair.

In half-year results today, Quilter said the restricted arm of Quilter Financial Planning, the new name for Intrinsic, accounted for £1.4bn – or 78 per cent – of Quilter Investors’ net flows and £0.6bn – or 29 per cent – of Quilter Wealth Solutions’ net flows.

Quilter Investors is the new name for Old Mutual Wealth’s multi-asset business and Quilter Wealth Solutions is the new name for the Old Mutual Wealth UK platform.

Quilter chair Glyn Jones says: “Paul’s FTSE 100 public company experience and deep wealth management industry experience will be a valuable addition to the board. He has a strong track record of business building in the wealth management industry, dealing with large scale business transformation, developing new products and services and addressing regulatory change.”

Matthews is also currently an executive mentor at Merryck & Co.