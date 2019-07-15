Money Marketing
Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief eyes role with fintech firm

By

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Martin Gilbert is set to become chair of banking challenger Revolut, according to reports.

The Financial Times reports that Gilbert, who helped found Aberdeen Asset Management and shared chief executive duties with Keith Skeoch after the firm’s merger with Standard Life, will soon take up the post after being appointed by the digital bank’s head Nikolay Storonsky.

Gilbert stepped down from the co-chief executive role at Standard Life Aberdeen earlier this year, becoming vice chairman in March.

Revolut does not currently have a chair, but Gilbert reportedly started working with the firm a few weeks before standing down from the top job at Standard Life Aberdeen amid technology issues and criticism over Revolut’s working culture.

