Former Schroders managers launch boutique firm

Former Schroders managers Paul Marriage and John Warren have launched their boutique firm Tellworth with strategic partner BennBridge, adding three new hires to the team.

Marriage and Warren announced their departure from Schroders in June, when it was agreed the duo would take both the UK Dynamic Absolute Return fund and the UK Dynamic Absolute Return fund with them, representing £385m of assets at launch.

As part of the launch, Tellworth has hired Stephen Nash as head of trading, Seb Jory as head of data driven strategies and James Gerlis as an equity analyst.

Nash joins from Schroders while Jory was previously at Liberum Capital while Gerlis was at BlackRock.

Marriage says: “Having managed these funds since 2005 at both Cazenove and Schroders, we are delighted to continue running the strategy and to continue our relationship with Schroders. We remain fully committed to our clients and look forward to working with them, Schroders and the team at BennBridge.”

Warren adds: “We have worked with Stephen since the outset in 2005. We are confident his experience and expertise will continue to bring great benefits to the team. Meanwhile, Seb and James will add an additional dimension to our investment process giving us potential to launch further funds in the future and widen our product offering through BennBridge.”