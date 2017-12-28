Money Marketing

Former Rathbones boss leaves Pimfa board

Andy-Pomfret-Rathbone-CEO-480.jpgFormer Rathbones chief executive Andy Pomfret has left the board of the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association board.

A Companies House filing shows Pomfret’s position was terminated as of 30 November.

Pomfret was chief executive at Rathbones for a decade from 2004 to 2014.

Pimfa was formed through the merger of Apfa and the Wealth Management Association in June.

Former WMA chair Tim Ingram stepped down as Pimfa chair in September.

Lord Deben, who was formerly chair of Apfa, has been appointed Pimfa chair.

Pimfa has said it will continue the Apfa agenda for advice and will focus on regulatory issues that impact advisers, including professional indemnity insurance and the fees that advisers pay to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

