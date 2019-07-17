Money Marketing
Former Prudential advice director heads to Wealth Wizards

Former Prudential financial planning and strategy director Peter Coleman has been poached by financial technology firm Wealth Wizards.

The former Positive Solutions boss was hired by Prudential to head up its financial planning arm in June 2017, but has now left after two years in the role.

He will take on the post of chief commercial officer at Wealth Wizards as it looks to spearhead further growth of its technology to support automated advice solutions across both retail and workplace financial planning.

The hire comes on the back of another recent appointment after Wealth Wizards hired former Accenture director Scanes Bentley as its chairman last month.

Wealth Wizards chief executive Andrew Firth praised Coleman’s “vast commercial experience” and “impressive” plans to grow the firm.

Coleman says: “As a director of advice businesses I have observed Wealth Wizards’ Turo financial planning technology with envy for some time now.  Without question our technology could be deployed in just about every large advisory business in the UK…it will ultimately allow advisers to see more clients.

“Each adviser in the UK typically serves between one and two clients a week. As a result, you’ve got five million underserved customers in the UK. Advisers want to serve more customers – but up until now, they couldn’t.”

