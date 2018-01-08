Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ex-Partnership chief exec Groves takes new role at equity release provider

By

Rising-House-Prices-Property-Ladder-500x320.jpgFormer Partnership chief executive Steve Groves has found a new role as chairman of equity release specialists Key Retirement.

Groves remains chairman at another equity release provider, Retirement Bridge Group, after leaving Partnership Group in the wake of its merger with Just Retirement in 2015.

Retirement Bridge Group’s private equity backers then sold their stake in the firm, with Groves staying on.

Key Retirement says in a statement that Groves will help the firm “ensure housing equity and ways of unlocking that equity continue their development into mainstream financial planning”.

While Key Retirement did roll back its pensions advice arm in 2015, it received a £208m injection by investors Partners Group last year, and is now looking to increase its adviser numbers.

MM Profile: Steve Groves

Groves says: “I know Key Retirement Group well having worked previously with them as a major business partner and I look forward to working with [chief executive] Simon [Thompson] and the team to build on the relationships and knowledge both they and I have from the past two decades in this sector to help serve existing and new customers.

“The acquisition by Partners Group means Key is poised to grow substantially and I look forward to working with the team and being part of the growth over the coming years.”

David Young, who was serving as non-executive chairman of Key Retirement, will stay in his role as a non-executive director.

Recommended

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg

Scottish govt U-turns on Sipp property transfer charges

The Scottish government has reversed course on charges for in-specie transfers which means some savers are potentially in line for a rebate. In-specie transfers are where a property moves from one scheme to another without being converted into cash. In October last year Revenue Scotland said it would remove the stamp duty exemption for property […]

BoE

All mortgage transactions on hold as BoE hit by technical problems

UK borrowers cannot access a mortgage right now as the Bank of England confirmed a key payments system has been hit by technical problems. The Bank says it identified a technical issue this morning related to some routine maintenance of the real time gross settlement system payment system and has paused settlement while it resolves […]

Guide cover

Guide: how to… communicate with your pension members

Effective communication of your pension scheme is a large part of getting auto-enrolment right. Delivering the same message to all employees is not necessarily the way to go. To assist you with the communication of your pension scheme, we have provided some key areas to think about, such as:

  • What to consider when segmenting your workforce
  • How to communicate to pension scheme members at the right time in their member lifecycle
  • What topics you should be discussing with your pension members
  • The new pension freedoms and the importance of communicating them

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpg

SimplyBiz partners with Just on IFA referral service

SimplyBiz is partnering with the Just Group on a referral service that offers advisers access to retirement income planning, equity release advice and care funding solutions. A note sent to advisers seen by Money Marketing shows the proposition is called Hub Referral Solutions. The service is provided by Hub Financial Solutions, which is part of […]

General-Business-Handshake-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Former Hargreaves analyst joins Interactive Investor

Former Hargreaves Lansdown head of equities Richard Hunter has joined Interactive Investor as head of markets. Hunter was at Hargreaves for 11 years after leaving in 2016 for private client investment managers Wilson King. Before joining Hargreaves, Hunter ran Fyshe Horton Finney’s London office, and he was also previously an executive director at Natwest Stockbrokers […]

1

The unscientific approach behind fund selection

No one would enter a restaurant, let alone board a plane, if they were told that the average chef or pilot were less competent at their job than a blind-folded monkey. So why is there almost $100trn in the active funds industry when research has shown that a visually-impaired primate has a good a chance […]

Latest careers

Financial Advisers

National growth! Scotland, Manchester, Chester, Wirral, Cambridge, Northampton, London & Cornwall +- From £44,500 to £80,000 basic, great defined bonuses, benefits and car

Wealth Advisers

Edinburgh, Leeds, Cardiff, Bristol, Exeter, Cambridge, Southampton & London- To £75,000 + Bonus + Extensive benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment