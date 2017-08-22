Money Marketing

Former Lloyds bosses sue for unpaid bonuses

By

Former Lloyds Banking Group chief executive Eric Daniels is taking the bank to court over failure to pay bonuses amounting to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Daniels is joined by former head of wholesale banking Truett Tate in High Court legal claims filed this month, according to the Times, which understands that the suit relates to a 2012 decision to withhold part of their bonuses.

Daniels’ and Tate’s claims are likely to be in the region of half a million pounds, the paper says.

A Lloyds spokesman says: “As this matter is a live legal issue, it would be inappropriate to comment.”

Lloyds received an emergency bailout from the Government in 2008. Daniels ran Lloyds from 2003 to 2010, through its merger with HBOS and the financial crisis, with the Government finally selling down its stake earlier this year.

Senior staff including both Daniels and Tate have already had remuneration reclaimed from them in light of redress for payment protection insurance and other issues.

Daniels now works for peer-to-peer lender Funding Circle.

Trump hits optimism over US equities, Lloyds study finds

Investors are shunning US equities as turmoil within President Trump’s administration continues, with sentiment towards the asset class dropping from 0.85 per cent to -2.54 per cent in the month to August. US equities fared almost as badly year on year, with the second biggest drop in sentiment of 13.06 percentage points, the Lloyds Private […]

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysis
2

Building society to offer free financial planning to members

Nottingham Building Society is offering free financial advice to members as part of an extension of its reward scheme. The building society is promoting the free, face-to-face financial planning as part of a member reward scheme that will also to deliver cash back payments to select members and other benefits to more than 100,000 of […]

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Andy Robertson-Fox 22nd August 2017 at 9:16 am

    Why does the word “greed” cross my thoughts?

  2. Anthony Smith 22nd August 2017 at 9:47 am

    They should be grateful for their freedom. They set ‘the tone from the top’ and left the bank with enormous liabilities. They should be paying the bank not the other way round.

  3. Iain Wishart 22nd August 2017 at 10:31 am

    Trying to think of what other industry would allow their directors to fail on such a massive scale and where the director would still want to be rewarded for their failure. Brass necks.

  4. S S 22nd August 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Wouldn’t it be fabulous if during these hearings the Judge would find them liable and they would be forced to pay back half a million pounds back to the tax payers, rather than the other way around?

