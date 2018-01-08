Former Hargreaves analyst joins Interactive Investor

Former Hargreaves Lansdown head of equities Richard Hunter has joined Interactive Investor as head of markets.

Hunter was at Hargreaves for 11 years after leaving in 2016 for private client investment managers Wilson King.

Before joining Hargreaves, Hunter ran Fyshe Horton Finney’s London office, and he was also previously an executive director at Natwest Stockbrokers for 16 years.

Interactive Investor chief commercial officer Alex Kovach says: “We are delighted to welcome Richard, one of the UK’s leading market commentators, to Interactive Investor.

“His deep understanding of the investment sphere and his incisive and informative views will be of great benefit to the company and our customers as we embark on the next stage of our journey as an enlarged business.”