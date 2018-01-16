Former Elevate IFA distribution head resurfaces at Sipp provider

Self-invested personal pension provider Curtis Banks has hired former Axa Wealth and Elevate IFA distribution head Dave Stratton as its sales director, as a trading update for the company reports a £4bn increase in assets under administration.

Stratton was in charge of moving Elevate to Standard Life, following the acquisition in 2016. According to his LinkedIn profile he left Elevate in June 2017.

Stratton says: “When looking for my next challenge, it was important to find a forward looking firm that has a clear strategy and vision for the future, Curtis Banks fitted that bill. Curtis Banks have been at the forefront of the sector, growing quickly but without impacting on service and product development.”

Curtis Banks also released a trading update this morning ahead of its 2017 full-year results being announced in March. Those results will be the first to include full-year figures for Suffolk Life, which Curtis Banks acquired in May 2016.

The trading update says new Sipps for the year were 8,798 and overall Sipp numbers increased to 76,474.

Assets under administration reached £24.7bn, which was an increase on the 2016 result of £20.4bn.

Chief executive Rupert Curtis says: “2017 has been a year of building on our already strong foundations and aligning the Curtis Banks and Suffolk Life operations, as well as achieving high organic growth. We have made significant progress and are now well-placed to drive the business forward in 2018.”