Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Former Burns Anderson boss joins protection network

By

The former chief executive of Burns Anderson, the Bristol-based advice network that went into administration in 2012, has become a director at mortgage and protection network HL Partnership.

The South Coast-based mortgage network has taken on Mike Hughes as a non-executive director following his previous roles at companies including Burns Anderson, Legal & General, Positive Solutions, Thesis Asset Management and platform Novia.

Hughes says: “This is a company that has been one of the better kept secrets among networks. It has quietly gone about building up a nurturing environment for its members, backed by some of the best IT, training and compliance support systems I have seen.”

Hughes’s role will be to advise and help the board to build on its appeal to the adviser market.

Tanner says Hughes will help the company grow its market share

He says: “[Hughes’s] experience of the sector and the lending market will be of immeasurable help as we set our plans in motion to grow our market share and attract new members to the HL Partnership family.”

Burns Anderson was an appointed representative of the Honister Capital group.

Honister went into administration in 2012 and by June 2013 the Financial Services Compensation Scheme had received 300 claims against Burns Anderson and fellow Honister appointed representative Sage and Honister Partners.

There were more than 150 claims decisions with pay-outs totalling more than £550,000.

Part of the fallout from the network included one of the ex-Burns Anderson advisers, Stewart Sermon, being jailed for five years in 2014 after stealing £85,000 from elderly clients.

More recently, in 2016, a group of 99 former clients of ex-Burns Anderson adviser Michael Royde lost a Commercial Court case against the network’s professional indemnity insurer Liberty Mutual.

The group was claiming more than £20m in losses. The judge said Royde had let the clients down through “bad advice”.

Recommended
3

Ascot Lloyd: ‘Using a CIP leads to consistent advice’

Ascot Lloyd investment director Steven Lloyd explains how a centralised investment proposition and bespoke discretionary fund management caters for individual client needs. Can you explain your investment approach? We use a combination of in-house and outsourced solutions, depending on the individual client. We have a centralised investment proposition that provides a range of choices for […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

More firms back adviser recruitment initiative

FP Wealth Management and wealth manager LGT Vestra have joined “plug and play” advice training initiative, Future of Advice. Future of Advice was set up this year by Bournemouth-based IFA Kevin Forbes of Strategic Solutions in partnership with advice consultants Simplify Consulting and representatives of Bournemouth University. The programme offers student placements in financial advice […]

John Lawson: Govt cannot wash its hands of pensions dashboard

Another pensions dashboard deadline has come and gone, despite the original intention to launch in 2019. The feasibility study, first expected in spring and then delayed until summer recess, has still not been published. This begs the question: will the dashboard ever become reality? Rumour abounds that secretary of state for work and pensions Esther […]

gold bars and coins

7IM drops gold and adopts general commodities strategy

Seven Investment Management has cut gold from most of its multi-asset portfolios as it moves towards general commodities. 7IM first started eliminating gold from its portfolios last November, when it was cut by 1 per cent across portfolios, and then again this February, with a further 2 per cent cut. Now, it has dropped gold from […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com