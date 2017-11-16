Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Former Axa Wealth boss Kellard joins Brewin Dolphin board

By

Former AXA Wealth chief executive Mike Kellard is to take up a non-executive role at Brewin Dolphin, a year after his departure  from AXA Wealth.

As revealed by Money Marketing, Kellard left Axa in October a year ago as parts of the business were sold off.

Deals included the acquisition of Axa’s Elevate platform by Standard Life in April 2016.

Axa then sold Embassy, its off-platform investment and pension division, and Sun Life, its direct protection business, to Phoenix the following month. Since July, Axa Wealth has been rebranded as Phoenix Wealth.

Before running Axa Wealth for 10 years, Kellard was chief executive of Winterthur Wealth Management from 2003 to 2006 when it merged with Axa. He became Axa Wealth chief executive as a result of the merger, with responsibility for Elevate, Architas and other specialist businesses Axa Wealth International, Axa Corporate Investment Services and Axa Wealth Specialist Products.

He spent nearly ten years as a broker sales consultant for Legal and General, then six as a national sales manager for Norwich Union Life and Pensions before joining Winterthur.

Kellard will become a non-executive director at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin from 1 December 2017.

Brewin Dolphin chairman Simon Miller says: “I welcome Mike to the board. He has a track record of business leadership and growth in the financial services sector. I look forward to his contribution.”

Recommended

Axa Wealth’s Kellard warns on UK growth optimism

Advisers should not be overly buoyed by recent signs of improvements in the UK economy, Axa Wealth chief executive Mike Kellard has warned. Speaking at the IFP Conference at the Celtic Manor in Wales today, Kellard said advisers should continue to be wary of the fragile economic situation in Europe and the knock-on effect this […]

Mike-Kellard-MM-blog.jpg
1

Mike Kellard: New share classes are not in clients’ interests

I have been watching the recent debate on clean share classes with interest and have a few observations about how the industry should embrace the changes. A week may be a long time in politics. It certainly seems to be in the platform world right now. While everyone was waiting with baited breath for the […]

2

Mike Kellard- political uncertainty must not derail RDR

As the RDR rumour mill continues to grind and politicians grapple with proposals for the financial services industry, AXA Winterthur believes the industry must cast political distractions aside and focus on the RDR’s long-term merits for savers and investors.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Brexit failing to deliver for Investec value manager

Investec UK equities manager Alistair Mundy says retailers hit by squeezed households are one of the few sectors where Brexit could create opportunities for his special situations fund as he admits value continues to struggle. Retail figures released by the ONS today showed their first annual fall since March 2013, dropping 0.3 per cent. Real […]

1

Has the FCA gone far enough to tackle PI problems?

The FCA has surprised the industry by deciding against decisive intervention in the professional indemnity insurance market. The regulator had previously suggested it could take tough action in the market after acknowledging that cover was “not working” for IFAs. The FCA originally asked for opinions on introducing mandatory terms into policies, forcing firms to hold […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire - Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment