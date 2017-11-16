Former Axa Wealth boss Kellard joins Brewin Dolphin board

Former AXA Wealth chief executive Mike Kellard is to take up a non-executive role at Brewin Dolphin, a year after his departure from AXA Wealth.

As revealed by Money Marketing, Kellard left Axa in October a year ago as parts of the business were sold off.

Deals included the acquisition of Axa’s Elevate platform by Standard Life in April 2016.

Axa then sold Embassy, its off-platform investment and pension division, and Sun Life, its direct protection business, to Phoenix the following month. Since July, Axa Wealth has been rebranded as Phoenix Wealth.

Before running Axa Wealth for 10 years, Kellard was chief executive of Winterthur Wealth Management from 2003 to 2006 when it merged with Axa. He became Axa Wealth chief executive as a result of the merger, with responsibility for Elevate, Architas and other specialist businesses Axa Wealth International, Axa Corporate Investment Services and Axa Wealth Specialist Products.

He spent nearly ten years as a broker sales consultant for Legal and General, then six as a national sales manager for Norwich Union Life and Pensions before joining Winterthur.

Kellard will become a non-executive director at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin from 1 December 2017.

Brewin Dolphin chairman Simon Miller says: “I welcome Mike to the board. He has a track record of business leadership and growth in the financial services sector. I look forward to his contribution.”