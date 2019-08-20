Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Former Aegon platform distribution boss heads to Morningstar

By

Former Aegon head of platform distribution Martin Coyle has resurfaced at investment research and management firm Morningstar.

Coyle, who is well known to advisers from his frequent conference and speaking appearances, has taken on the role of head of UK business development at Morningstar, having left Aegon earlier this year after a review of its distribution team.

After a period of gardening leave, the former Axa and Prudential man joined Morningstar earlier this month.

Under the bonnet of fund research agencies: Morningstar

Morningstar has looked to expand its range of investment solutions in recent years, with a new model portfolio service coming on stream in 2018, and ESG managed portfolios being rolled out to platforms earlier this month.

The firm had initially outlined plans to rank funds based on their ESG credentials back in 2015.

Aegon finally completed the migration of Cofunds assets earlier this year, three years after buying the platform from Legal & General.

Recommended

Brewin Dolphin opens Tunbridge Wells office

Brewin Dolphin has continued its expansion in the Southeast with a new office in Royal Tunbridge Wells. The office will be managed by current Reigate office head Lee Clark, who will also continue to head up operations in Reigate. The office will be partly staffed by employees relocating from Brewin’s London and Reigate offices with […]

Pru’s final pay out for non-advised annuities still undecided

Insurance giant Prudential says it is still unsure how much money will have to be set aside for non-advised annuity sales in half-year results published today. In February 2017 Money Marketing revealed Prudential had agreed with the FCA to carry out a review into whether non-advised customers were given sufficient information about the option for an […]

roderic-rennison-grey-700px

Roderic Rennison: Things buyers and sellers must get right

There’s lots to consider when advice firms are considering buying or selling a business but without achieving these things any acquisition faces poor odds The number and pace of intermediary firm acquisitions has, it is widely quoted, never been greater. Two interesting – if true – statistics appear to bear this out: There are possibly […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Quilter Cheviot poaches MD from Brooks Macdonald

Quilter Cheviot has named former Brooks Macdonald executive Nick Holmes as its managing director. This follows the appointments of two Brooks Macdonald fund executives to Quilter Cheviot in July. Holmes has spent his entire career with Brooks Macdonald, having started as trainee investment manager 22 years ago. Holmes led the investment management business at Brooks […]

Inheritance tax when it is relevant

Neil Jones is Technical Support Manager with Canada Life’s ican Technical Services Team. Canada Life offers a range of wealth management solutions, including retirement income planning, estate planning and investment solutions from a choice of jurisdictions, including the UK, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland. A trust can offer significant advantages when an individual is […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Paul-Lewis-grey

Paul Lewis: DB transfer contingent charging must end

The regulator has said conflict of interest caused by contingent charging for DB transfers makes it an unsuitable fee model in most cases The FCA will let customers lose up to £2bn on mis-advised transfers out of final salary pension schemes before it stops the conflict of interest known as contingent charging. I have railed […]

First-time-home-house-buyers-mortgage-700.jpg

First-time buyer numbers rise

First-time buyer numbers were up in London, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales during the second quarter, the latest figures from UK Finance show. The capital saw the smallest increase in first-time buyer mortgage completions of all four regions covered by the data, with a rise of just 1.2 per cent year on year to 9,960. […]
1

Danby Bloch: Labour’s Land for the Many and proposed tax changes

Details of proposed tax policies that could end up in the Labour party’s next manifesto Labour’s draft plans for the taxation of property and related proposals have received surprisingly little attention, considering how radical they are. In these politically febrile times, a general election followed by a Labour government led by Mr Corbyn is eminently […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com