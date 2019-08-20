Former Aegon platform distribution boss heads to Morningstar

Former Aegon head of platform distribution Martin Coyle has resurfaced at investment research and management firm Morningstar.

Coyle, who is well known to advisers from his frequent conference and speaking appearances, has taken on the role of head of UK business development at Morningstar, having left Aegon earlier this year after a review of its distribution team.

After a period of gardening leave, the former Axa and Prudential man joined Morningstar earlier this month.

Morningstar has looked to expand its range of investment solutions in recent years, with a new model portfolio service coming on stream in 2018, and ESG managed portfolios being rolled out to platforms earlier this month.

The firm had initially outlined plans to rank funds based on their ESG credentials back in 2015.

Aegon finally completed the migration of Cofunds assets earlier this year, three years after buying the platform from Legal & General.