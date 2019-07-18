Money Marketing
View more on these topics

FNZ acquires wealth management software firm JHC

By

Platform technology firm FNZ has acquired software provider JHC Systems, which serves the wealth management industry, for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will bolster FNZ’s position in the UK and comes hot on the heels of it completing the purchase of German investment platform, ebase.

JHC is headquartered in London and provides the “core technology platform” to several wealth managers and platforms in the UK and Ireland, including AJ Bell, Alliance Trust Savings, Brooks Macdonald, Charles Stanley, Davy, FIS Platform Securities, Interactive Investor, LGT Vestra and Quilter.

The independent firm was founded in 1988 and has grown to more than half a million end users and £160bn in assets under management on platforms powered by JHC software.

It currently employs around 240 people at its offices in London, Birmingham, Newcastle and Dubai.

Parmenion hires chief distribution officer from NFU Mutual

FNZ chief executive Adrian Durham says: “JHC has a market leading and well-established technology platform in the UK, combined with new state-of-the-art digital solutions.

“We see a great opportunity to not only consolidate our combined position in the UK market, but to take JHC technology propositions into new strategic territories – such as APAC and continental Europe – and into new product areas.”

“JHC’s founders and management team have done a fantastic job in developing a loyal client base of more than 60 financial institutions across all asset classes, currencies and instruments. We look forward to working with their team to maximise the potential of JHC’s business over the coming years.”

JHC software solutions include Figaro, Neon and Xenon, which according to the companies facilitate “more effective” portfolio management, account administration, regulatory compliance and risk analysis for clients and financial advisers.

FNZ partners with banks, insurers and asset managers and is responsible for more than £380bn in assets under administration.

JHC chief executive John Blackman says: “Joining forces with FNZ is the perfect way for us to grow our business. It is great news for our clients as FNZ is committed to investing in Figaro, Neon and Xenon and supporting our plans for the future.

“FNZ will support JHC in enhancing and growing our SaaS offerings and gives JHC the opportunity to offer new, broader functionality to our clients.

“This deal will provide the scale required for JHC to compete in the increasingly competitive fintech world, particularly in wealth management where regulatory compliance and cyber security are of utmost importance.”

Recommended

Clifton Bridge

Investment manager launches with DFM portfolio

Clifton Asset Management has partnered with Brewin Dolphin and Charles Stanley as it launched Eden Park Investment Management to provide discretionary fund management to advisers. EPIM received its direct authorisation from the FCA last month and will operate two model portfolio ranges – Brunel and Cabot. The Brunel range will be powered by Brewin Dolphin […]

A whiff of stagflation

Read our latest Investment Clock Strategy report ‘A whiff of stagflation’ from Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at RLAM. The report covers various topical themes and also explains why Trevor is now only marginally overweight equities in multi asset funds but would still be willing to buy dips. Read the report here Past performance […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com