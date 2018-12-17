Money Marketing
View more on these topics

‘Flawed’ FCA compensation scheme for Lloyds customers criticised

By

Lloyds Banking GroupAn official complaint has been filed to the FCA over the compensation scheme it set up with Lloyds over past fraud.

The redress package is “defective” and the methodology “flawed, according to the SME Alliance.

The pressure group represents small businesses, scores of which were affected when they suffered fraud at the hands of a unit of HBOS, a subsidiary of Lloyds, charged with “turnaround” business.

In January 2017, convictions were upheld for fraud, corruption and money laundering of six people including two former HBOS bankers in a £245m scandal over how assets were stipped from small businesses.

The Times reports that it has seen legal advice prepared by Jonathan Laidlaw QC indicating that the scheme was “unlikely to provide just redress”, and “gives rise to a real sense of injustice” when the level of compensation is taken into account.

The FCA originally set up a review into the bank’s practices, and a spokesperson tells The Times that its enquiries into how Lloyd’s handled the issues centered in HBOS’ Reading branch was ongoing.

71 customers have so far been given offers of compensation, and 64 have accepted them, the paper reports.

Lloyds tells the paper that the review is the best way to deliver “fair and reasonable compensation for customers in a way which was quicker and less expensive than through a court process.”

“We believe this objective has been fulfilled”.

Recommended

Standard Life Aberdeen co-chiefs up stakes in company

The co-chief executives of Standard Life Aberdeen have bought additional shares in the company, stock exchange announcements show. Martin Gilbert purchased 50,000 shares in the company at 237.7p a share yesterday, while Keith Skeoch purchased 50,000 shares at 233.6p a share on Wednesday. This means the pair spent a combined £230,000 on the shares. Standard […]

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Profile: OMGI’s Stephen Message on running £1bn at age of 25

Most people at the age of 25 have their worries in life but none of those usually concerns running a £1bn fund. Old Mutual Global Investors’ Stephen Message’s experience is different. Now in charge of the £140m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, Message says he has been fortunate on the path to his current […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg

Baillie Gifford lowers investment trust charges

Baillie Gifford is lowering the  annual management charge on four of its investment trusts from 1 January 2019. The Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust and Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon all allow a tiered approach based on its total assets, and the group will reduce fees for the […]

Profile: Uni links bring stream of trainees to FP Wealth Management

FP Wealth Management director on helping other advice firms reap the benefits of taking on students If the future of advice makes you think of technology, think again. It is really all about people. A business cannot function without good people – something FP Wealth Management director Ian Bentley is well aware of. For the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com