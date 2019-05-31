Money Marketing
Fixed income webinar with Senior Client Portfolio Manager, Ewan McAlpine

The clouds of uncertainty six months ago have anything but cleared. Against an increasingly lacklustre global economic backdrop, and with additional uncertainty in the UK and Europe around Brexit and more globally around US-China trade, fixed income assets and their returns have proved surprisingly resilient in general and market volatility is surprisingly low. But the nature of uncertainty means that the risks of volatility and poor performance even in the near term have not been removed. Ewan McAlpine, Senior Client Portfolio Manager, considers the most appropriate strategies to see investors through this environment of mixed messages.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Ewan McAlpine

Fixed Income Product Specialist

Iain Anderson: The secret to successful pensions policymaking

Pensions minister Guy Opperman has been meticulously planning for the introduction of a Pensions Bill in this year’s Queen’s Speech. He has consulted extensively, laying out plans for collective defined contribution schemes, defined benefit reform and consolidation, as well as the pensions dashboard. At a time of little domestic policymaking, the pensions industry appears to […]

14

Paul Lewis: Ministers should not pass the buck on LCF mini-bonds

The government should take responsibility after helping the firm create an air of official approval When I lived in Kent, there was a ritual every spring called “beating the bounds”. The local vicar and some councillors would walk around the border of the parish to mark its extent. Some people would carry sticks and symbolically […]
3

Mark Devlin: Beating the MPAA restriction 

A look at the options for avoiding the tax charge that comes with being over the allowance John, aged 58, had been in continuous employment from the age of 16 but, in early 2018, a company he had recently joined went out of business. As he was not entitled to any redundancy pay, he started […]

Where will the Quilter-Lighthouse tie-up take its advisers?

Questions still remain over branding, restrictions, location and focus, but deal could be a positive one for both companies The advice world has a new power-couple after shareholders in national firm Lighthouse agreed to a takeover by Quilter last week. Lighthouse shareholders gave their overwhelming blessing to a marriage between Quilter and the firm, with […]

Weir tests shareholder mood for simpler pay schemes

Following a history of shareholder unrest around their pay structure, Weir has introduced a new Restricted Share Awards plan. Ashley Hamilton Claxton, Head of Responsible Investment at Royal London Asset Management shares her professional opinion on this latest remuneration related move by the company. Read the article here. Past performance is not a guide to […]

Paul Armson: We need a better conversation on client goals

Many make the mistake of inviting themselves into the client’s future without earning the right to do so Have you ever asked a client what their goals are, only to be met with a deer-in-the-headlights look? That will be because the goals conversation is an awkward one. Yet I see so many financial planners starting […]

House prices slip back in May

House prices dropped back by 0.2 per cent in May to an average of £214,946 as confidence among buyers faltered, Nationwide’s latest index has shown. The Building Society’s housing market data reveals that on a seasonally-adjusted basis there was a small dip in month-on-month prices between April and May, although prices were up by 0.6 […]

