Fixed income space comes top this summer

Fixed income sectors have proved to be the best-performing sectors over the summer, Willis Owen figures show. As at the end of August, the UK Index Linked Gilts sector was the best performing sector in the month, seeing a return of 7.6 per cent. UK Gilts and Sterling Corporate Bond sectors followed with 4.89 per cent and 1.62 per cent respectively.

Willis Owen head of personal investing Adrian Lowcock says: “The start of August coincided with a significant change in sentiment as investors became concerned over the strength of the global economy, and as fears of a recession rose. The US bond yield curve also inverted, meaning longer-dated bonds had lower yields than shorter-dated ones, which has historically been a leading indicator of recession, although by no means a guarantee.

“Investors have been struggling to keep on top of US-China trade relations and markets have been swayed by the news coming out of both countries. As such, gold remained in demand as it looks more attractive in a low interest rate environment, especially one where in the region of $17trn (£14trn) of bonds are now on negative yields. MFM Junior Gold was again the best-performing gold fund for the second month in a row and the only one to feature in the top 10.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Global Emerging Markets was the worst-performing sector, seeing a drop of 5.07 per cent for the month, with Brown Advisory Latin American fund the worst performing of the month (-13.89 per cent). The fund has 56 per cent exposure to Brazil and 12 per cent to Argentina.

As the Brexit saga continues into its third year, UK equities have taken a hit as political woes continue around the UK. UK Equity Income, UK All Companies and UK Smaller Companies sit as the fifth, sixth and seventh worst-performing sectors.

Lowcock adds: “Woodford Equity Income is the first fund in the worst-preforming list not investing in Latin America. Things have gone from bad to worse for Woodford, with the fund suffering some stock-specific issues as the embattled manager continues to restructure the portfolio.”