Fixed income ETFs versus active funds: What’s the difference?

Royal London Asset Management credit product specialist Guy Cornelius turns the spotlight on fixed income ETFs and active funds.
Click here to read the article
Sales skills in themselves are not a bad thing. It comes down to whether they are truly being used for the benefit of the client, not the adviser.
Ascentric has reported gross inflows for the first half of the year of £1.4bn, up from £1bn for the first six months of 2016
Lloyds Banking Group is to expand its range of pensions and investments and plans to roll them out to more customers as part of the bank’s three-year growth plan. The Financial Times reports Lloyds wants to push into the wealth management sector as part of a strategic plan to be set out by chief executive […]
Advisers cautious about UK equities were concerned about recent falls in Sterling and the potential for a market correction with ongoing Brexit uncertainty
Ian Kernohan, senior economist at Royal London Asset Management, examines the current position of sterling as the Brexit process continues to look uncertain. Read the article here The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount […]
Simplybiz says adding another partner will gives its members more choice and spread the workload among providers
Investors are shunning US equities as turmoil within President Trump’s administration continues, with sentiment towards the asset class dropping from 0.85 per cent to -2.54 per cent in the month to August. US equities fared almost as badly year on year, with the second biggest drop in sentiment of 13.06 percentage points, the Lloyds Private […]
Nottingham Building Society is offering free financial advice to members as part of an extension of its reward scheme. The building society is promoting the free, face-to-face financial planning as part of a member reward scheme that will also to deliver cash back payments to select members and other benefits to more than 100,000 of […]
