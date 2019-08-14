Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Five minutes with…B-Compliant’s Vicky Pearce

By

Director of B-Compliant Vicky Pearce on how advisers can be future ready for the challenges ahead.

Catch her speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference on 12 September in Harrogate.

How can advisers show they are value for money?

By educating clients as to the benefits of taking financial advice. After all, it’s not just about the returns that a client gets from their investments, they add value through mitigating tax, providing diversification across products and investment to reduce risk and improve returns, provide the client with a glimpse into the future with cash flow modelling helping them establish and achieve financial goals. Those clients that fully understand what their adviser does for them, understand how valuable their advice is.

What soft skills are needed for a modern adviser and why?

With the complaints culture that we, unfortunately, have in this industry today, all advice is at risk of being challenged, and when it is, the information held on a file is key in establishing the suitability of the advice. A key soft skill is to be able to obtain this information. Clients can be elusive when providing information about what they want to achieve and why, so the ability to really drill down asking open ‘what, when, why and how’ questions when discussing risk, circumstances and objectives, listening to their answers, empathising and providing appropriate challenge to their beliefs when required, are all skills that are crucial in the modern advisory world.

Will one-man bands continue to be a prominent feature of the market, or will provider plays into distribution take over?

This is an interesting question. Whilst consolidation of existing advisory firms will continue, the intervention of providers and the return of the banks to the advice space will provide consumers with a range of solutions. I think it is likely that sole-trader directly authorised advisers will continue to have an important role, this will be dependent on their ability to keep up with advancements in technology and find a solution to the ever-increasing burden of regulatory change. Advisers who offer a personalised high-quality service, being agile with their service offering and build a team to support them will continue to prosper.

Will fund, platform, or advice charges really cave to downward pressure?

As discussed above, clients are happy to pay if they feel they are getting value in return. The old car analogy comes to mind, a Mini and a Bentley both do the same job getting you from A to B, but their initial and ongoing costs are very different, the person looking to buy a Mini isn’t going to go and look at a Bentley, and vice versa. The implementation of MiFID II disclosure requirements has made clients more aware of what they are paying and where they don’t feel they are getting value for money; they will likely be questioning the chargers they are paying and look elsewhere.

What will the advice profession look like in 10 years’ time?

In 10 years time technology will play a bigger part in the advice process, particularly for Millennials and generation X. Access to advice will be easier for less affluent individuals through robo-advice and online meetings, providing consumers with more choice. Face to face advice will still be available but it will be at a premium for those who want and can afford to pay for it.

Recommended

Openwork boosts headcount with poaches from Quilter and Blackrock

Advice network and consolidator Openwork has poached two executives from rival firms as it looks to expand its wealth channel team. Quilter wealth relationship management team leader Abbie Gibson will join Openwork as head of wealth advice and sales processes. The network has also recruited former BlackRock vice president of product marketing, Alison Bruford, for […]

Consolidator scoops up three IFAs

Consolidator Harwood Wealth Management has purchased a trio of financial advice firms. The Aim listed planning and discretionary management business has bought Goldwyns Wealth Management Ltd, Andrew Routley Pension Ltd and Patricia Hodge IFA, for around £0.8m, £0.6m and £0.4m respectively. For both Goldwyns and Routley, based in Southend on Sea and Portsmouth, the deals […]

SJP nears £110bn in assets under management

St. James’s Place is nearing £110bn in assets under management, latest financial statements show. Results for the six months ended 30 June show assets reached £109.3bn, up from £96.6bn from a year previously. Net inflows for the period were down, however, coming in at £4.4bn compared with £5.2bn in 2018. Gross inflows showed a similar […]
1

Choosing DFMs – client service drops while fees stay top

There’s been a seismic shift among advisers towards outsourcing the investment management part of their financial advice process. The main beneficiaries have been discretionary fund managers. Financial advisers have long held ambivalent views of DFMs. Many advisers have always struggled to see what value a DFM would add to their clients’ investment performance and still […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

People in front of a bright keyhole opening

Steve Webb: MPAA adviser loophole can save clients tax

Advisers can help clients retain their saving power by drawing money from the right pension pot says former pensions minister Steve Webb. New analysis by Royal London suggests little known tax rules mean savers could see their ability to save into a pension slashed by up to 90 per cent if they draw money from […]

FSCS declares six firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme declared six financial services firms in default last month, latest figures show. Among them is Blackpool-based Omega Financial Services, which was told to cease all pensions and investment business by the FCA last month. Devon firms Luddington Broze Limited, Leech & Burgess IFA LLP and Westbury Capital Partners Limited were […]

FCA urged to investigate Woodford-held Burford Capital

Hedge fund Muddy Waters has asked the FCA to investigate Woodford-held Burford Capital’s accounting practices. This comes the day after the litigation finance company called on the watchdog to investigate alleged illegal market manipulation by Muddy Waters. Buford Capital is dual-headquartered in the UK and the US and has the-second largest holding in Neil Woodford’s […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com