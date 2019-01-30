Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Five minutes with…Thameside Financial Planning’s Tom Kean

By

Thameside Financial Planning’s Tom Kean looks at why life planning is so important to his firm before taking on the robo-advice revolution at Money Marketing Interactive.

What is the most encouraging advice market trend you are seeing at the moment?

Fewer defined benefit transfers.

What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today?

Stoic.

What key reforms would help get people saving more?

In three words: “simplification”, “consistency” and “confidence”. Simplification of tax and regulations would lead to consistency in products and knowledge generally, giving the consumer more confidence that the constant tinkering has stopped and that they can rely on the various tax wrappers being around when they come to take benefits, possibly decades in the future. Start with the first one and the rest will follow.

Download the full agenda for April’s Money Marketing Interactive conference

What do we need to do to improve financial literacy in the UK?

Start in school and then keep it going with the first steps into employment by encouraging businesses to engage with advisers, especially for their younger staff and higher earners, both of which are very much in need of good advice. Unfortunately, because of the RDR, the days of “free advice” at work are the exception rather than the rule – it needs to be the other way round.

How important do you think coaching and life planning are to a modern advice business?

I think it very much depends on the in-house style and what you want to achieve. Thameside try very hard on this front. We think about every facet of a clients’ experience when engaging with the firm, from the moment they arrive to when they leave, and beyond obviously. Central to this is the cashflow modelling we do for every client.

Our view is that we gather detailed client data anyway, so we simply feed that into a cashflow model  at the same time and then base all subsequent advice on that holistic model. It’s a very easy and natural next step to take by broadening discussions to life issues, which is, happily, more often than not a much more gratifying and engaging way of dealing with people.

What is the one key skill all aspiring advisers should learn?

Listening to others in the same proportion to your mouth and ears.

Kean will be speaking on whether or not the robo-advice revolution has failed at MM. Register now for your free space.

Recommended

Ros Altmann
4

Ros Altmann: Govt bodies must promote value of advice

A vital element of the new Single Financial Guidance Body’s role should be helping the public understand the difference between free, impartial guidance and expert, impartial advice, so consumers recognise the value added by professional financial advisers. The new body merges three old consumer organisations: Pension Wise, the Money Advice Service and The Pensions Advisory Service. […]

Pension withdrawals hit record in Q4

The number of individual pension freedom payments hit a record 628,000 in the final quarter of last year, according to data from HM Revenue and Customs. The payments have steadily increased from 121,000 in the second quarter of 2015, which is when the figures date back to. But average pension freedoms withdrawals per person dropped […]
3

How advisers invest: ‘It’s best to leave investment and stock picking to the experts’

Beaufort Financial’s Nottingham director Gurmit Nahal on why she outsources investment management and how it enables her to focus on holistic financial planning and strategic oversight of portfolios Do you take care of your investment management in-house, outsource it to a third party or combine both approaches? Why do you do it that way?We outsource […]

How important are risk ratings?

By Andrew Morris, Sales Manager, Canada Life Investments In the past we’ve looked at the importance of diversification in investigating what place multi-asset funds had in today’s low cost, tracker-dominated world. We believe that it is imperative that appropriate, suitable multi-asset products are available for clients, to ensure that their risk requirements and appetite are fully […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
4

Govt financial guidance body to unveil new name

The government’s newly-launched Single Financial Guidance Body will re-brand with a new name, Money Marketing can confirm. The body, which launched last year as a combined entity to replace the Money Advice Service, Pensions Wise and the Pensions Advisory Service, will be renamed in the next few months. Money Marketing understands the body will also […]

Helping clients manage the 10-year charge on trusts

As some clients appoint friends or family as trustees, there is a risk they will forget to review the trust when they need to Those who recommend trusts to clients have a fantastic opportunity to provide more valuable advice at the 10-year anniversary. Interest in possession trusts (created on 22 March 2006 or later) and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com