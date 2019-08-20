Five minutes with…Tavistock’s Connor Stewart

Ahead of his workshop of market volatility at the Money Marketing Interactive conference next month, Tavistock’s Connor Stewart answers the big questions on central bank policy and how to cope when the downturn hits

Are investors diversified enough for when the bear market hits?

Financial markets move in cycles and we are approaching the end of this one. Nobody can predict when the next bear market will occur, however the current UK bull market (10 years) is already longer than the average length (6.3 years). The next bear market will inevitably come and when it does it will typically bring with it heightened levels of market volatility, leading investors to experience capital losses if they are not careful.

The average length of the bear market in the UK lasts for 2.4 years, with an average cumulative loss of -36 per cent. It is quite feasible that the next bear market could see equity and bond markets fall simultaneously. Historically when equities have fallen bonds have performed relatively well, however some parts of the bond market currently look expensive and may not offer the same diversification benefits they historically have. This combined with current levels of interest rates leaves us in a unique situation that traditional levels of diversification may not be enough to guard against.

What levers could government and central banks pull if we see a slowdown hit, and will they be effective?

This time around we are facing a unique set of circumstances which may make it harder for investors to navigate. Historically, when the bear market arrives, central banks have had levers they can pull to stimulate the economy, such as cutting interest rates. However, given the current (record low) levels they will have less ammunition in this regard. Quantitative Easing has been another method of stimulating the economy in the past, however this is coming to an end as we enter a period of Quantitative Tightening. Quite simply, central banks have less ammunition today.

What products and planning strategies will help ride out the storm?

Advisers should look to position their clients’ portfolios to avoid the potentially devastating downturn sooner rather than later – but they don’t have to run to cash or expensive, risky bonds to do this. By investing in a protection portfolio that contractually guarantees 90 per cent of the highest ever portfolio value, clients can remain invested and be protected from the next bear market. Crucially this enables investors to participate in any upside that the current market cycle has to offer. Should the bull run continue the upside potential will be slightly less than an ‘unprotected’ portfolio, but positive returns can still be made and whenever the bear market happens you will be in the right place.