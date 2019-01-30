Five minutes with… Rebecca Lucas

Lime Outsourced Paraplanning director Rebecca Lucas, a speaker at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, tells us where the real value in advice lies.

What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today?

Evolving

How can advisers best show their fees are worth it?

Advisers do a great job, often saving their client’s money, time or preventing an unwise decision. I think it works really well when a client can see a direct tangible benefit to advice – for example saving X amount of tax. The strength of the adviser and client relationship also adds a real (but intangible) value, where the adviser is there for the client through the good times, for example the sale of their business or retirement, and bad, like bereavement or divorce. The adviser is there steering the client in the right direction, preventing them from making poor choices.

What do you think marks out a truly innovative planning practice today?

I think the use of technology is key, but also using tech to free up time – giving advisers more time to build and grow relationships with their clients. I think providing clients with a personalised, attentive service has never been more important.

What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession?

I think we need to raise the profile of the profession to young people, it would be great to see a shift to make financial planning as popular as accountancy and law as a career. I think there needs to be more positive press of financial advisers and what they do among young people. Many people won’t have any personal experience of a financial adviser or what they do, unless their family has an adviser.

What is the one key skill all aspiring advisers should learn?

Being a great listener.