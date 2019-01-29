Five minutes with…Phil Young

Managing director of Zero Support and former Threesixty boss Phil Young is part of the speaker lineup at the upcoming Money Marketing Interactive conference. He shares his thoughts on the “lottery” of getting into the advice profession and political support for saving.

What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today?

Flatulent.

What are the keys to winning over more consumers to start seeking advice?

More advisers, and more of them acting as advocates of advice. If it’s not an aspirational job it’s hard to expect others to be enthusiastic about paying for it.

What key reforms would help get people saving more?

Universal Basic Income is the idea that seemingly won’t go away. It sounds nuts but it has global support from both political left and right. You can’t save money if you don’t have it to save.

How can advisers best show their fees are worth it?

Any adviser who doesn’t think their fees are worth the price their clients pay it by now are probably right and should quit. If they have told their clients how much they pay in pounds and pence terms and the client is happy to pay it, then their value is already established, it’s axiomatic and they should get on with something else.

What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession?

Set out a cohesive, consistent career plan which anyone can understand. At the moment the quality of training and on the job experience for a new entrant is a lottery.