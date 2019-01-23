Money Marketing
Five minutes with…Ovation Finance’s Chris Budd

By

Chris BuddAhead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, this April, Ovation Finance chairman Chris Budd talks adviser fees and succession planning

How can advisers best show their fees are worth it?

It’s not the level of fees that matter, it’s what you do for the money. Charging 0.5 per cent p.a. and never seeing the client is bad, charging 1 per cent but providing a defined and valued ongoing service is good.

How important do you think coaching and life planning are to a modern advice business?

Not all clients want a full life planning service, but advisers who learn basic coaching skills deliver a significantly improved client experience.

What do you think marks out a truly innovative planning practice today?

Understanding that your technical knowledge is not for the meeting room. The advice process should be coaching first, then planning, then technical advice.

What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession?

Business owners doing proper succession planning would certainly help. Start planning 3-5 years prior to your exit, and consider the model of an employee ownership trust as a way to pass on your business.

If you could make a magic wand, what one thing would you change about how the advice profession operates in the UK?

I’d wind the clock forward ten years to when those old guard who are currently charging a 1 per cent on assets for no actual service have retired, and the next generation who care about client purpose have taken over.

Budd will be speaking on a panel addressing consolidation under the microscope at MMI London. Register for your free place here.

