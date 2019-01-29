Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Five minutes with… Michelle Hoskin

By

Founder and director of Standards International, Michelle Hoskin, part of the speaker lineup at the upcoming Money Marketing Interactive conference, talks about the good, the bad and the ugly of the profession’s obsession with standards.

What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today?

Still not got it! Financial professionals today are continuing to obsess over the wrong thing! In the past it has been sales targets and how they get paid and now we have this continued obsession with how qualified everyone is! We are all focused on turning an industry into a profession yet the general marketplace continues to miss the point and fails to see what a profession actually looks like and how we can turn the ship at all.

What do you think marks out a truly innovative planning practice today?

Their desire and drive to change how everything is done. Small incremental changes (or tweaks as I call them) will make no major difference to how things are done or to the success of the firm.

True, innovation comes from real change and real change comes from being brave! Add to this most planners and practice principles are not looking far enough into their own future or the future of their business. They are getting wrapped up in the lives of their clients- and rightly so when they are planning with a client- but that focus must be redirected back into the planner’s business at the earliest opportunity.

What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession?

Stop talking about how smart everyone has to be to be any good! Yes qualifications are the benchmark 100% but they do not make an amazing or successful financial planner. Financial services require a range of skills, abilities and attributes. Academia is not the be all and end all of what makes our profession great.

With the public and professional obsession with technical knowledge we are putting the magic act of financial planning and financial advice onto an academic pedestal. This continues to be detrimental to the growth of the sector as a whole!

Michelle is speaking on a panel looking at how to reward your top advisers at MMI London. Register for your free place here.

What is the one key skill all aspiring advisers should learn?

Passion – this is probably one of the only skills that you can’t teach. In order to be successful in financial services (and I mean really successful!) you have to love this business more than life itself. It’s a calling – a job that requires a huge amount of love for what we do and the value that we add.

We are changing lives of clients and all those around us every day but it’s not easy. The regulators, professional bodies and the general demands from across the sector are constantly trying to bump us off track. So your passion needs to be far greater than the pain.

Recommended

Are default drawdown pathways a good idea? Industry heavyweights weigh in

With the FCA today setting out new rules for non-advised consumers entering drawdown to make sure they get better outcomes, is the regulator right to set up a number of default investment pathways? Interactive Investor head of personal finance Moira O’Neill Cash is king for a significant number of consumers, but today’s FCA proposals suggest it […]

Wells Street Journal: Pensions Regulator lobs a rotten Nest egg

Much has been made of the Government’s taxpayer funded campaign encouraging voters to back remaining in the EU. The Leave side predictably went ballastic when details emerged of the 14-page booklet sent to every household in the UK at a cost of £9m. Leading Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage also presumably received the handy […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Sector Focus: Sterling Strategic Bond no longer a safe haven?

Brexit, trade tensions and market volatility have all cast a shadow over fixed-income investments Over the years, bonds have been considered a safe investment for many, designed for income. But recent months have seen fixed income change its natural characteristics to become somewhat riskier than before, no longer providing investors with a safe haven for […]
1

Industry hails minimal withdrawals as Lisa turns two

Figures confirm that people are investing for the medium and long term, as intended Pension providers have hailed the success of the Lifetime Isa as the product approaches its second birthday, with latest figures showing minimal withdrawals to date. The product went live in April 2017, and offers a 25 per cent government bonus on […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Ted Shaw 29th January 2019 at 1:38 pm

    Spot on Michelle, sensible article at last

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com