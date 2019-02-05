Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Five minutes with…Malcolm Kerr

By

The advice market veteran turned consultant Malcolm Kerr gives his verdict on the ‘work in progress’ that is today’s financial planning profession, before offering his wisdom on how to take your firm to the next level at Money Marketing’s Interactive conference in London on 4 April.

What key reforms would help get people saving more?

Actually, people are already saving substantially more. About 13 million consumers, via auto-enrolment and the contribution rates are now becoming a bit more sensible

I think a flat rate of pensions tax relief and getting rid of all the complex regulations would also help

Sadly, I don’t think reform is the answer. I think many people will only take saving for a pension seriously when they have seen their parents and/or grandparents in poverty.

The FCA will be leading our stellar lineup for the Money Marketing Interactive conference. Last year was our biggest ever event so make sure you don’t miss out by reserving a space here

How important do you think coaching and life planning are to a modern advice business?

Very important. I can’t think of anyone other than a financial adviser that can add more value in this space. Clients need support in financial, physical and mental wellbeing and are willing to pay for it

It’s particularly important when clients are approaching retirement. They may have another thirty years ahead; almost a third of their life. Almost everyone in this space needs a life plan.

What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession?

I think we should encourage more mature entrants to enter it and suggest that advisers consider this segment. People who can afford to retire early are often looking for a chance to leverage their experience and will have empathy with clients approaching this significant event.

Check out our highlights from this year’s speakers

Maybe there are clients that might be interested in a second career. I think it works for St. James’s Place.

I know some firms have relationships with universities and other centres of post-school education. They have set up a system for interns to come and work during vacations and a track record of these interns becoming advisers in due course. A firm with young graduates as well as mature people advising would be interestingly diverse.

What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today?

“Work in progress”. I think we are probably two thirds of the way to the financial planning sector becoming a profession. This is partly due to the fact that fees are often related to a transaction which creates a potential conflict of interest and professions avoid such conflicts wherever possible.

Another challenge is the ongoing problem of fraud and miss-selling by people who are not authorised. Advisers and providers need to invest significantly in changing consumer perceptions and the FCA need to be more pro-active

Want to come to the conference? Get in touch here

Recommended
3

One million savers hit by MPAA since introduction

More than one million over-55s have been subject to the money purchase annual allowance since it came into force in 2015. For individuals wishing to dip into their retirement pots using the pension freedom rules, tax relief is available on contributions up to £40,000 a year, but once they make a flexible withdrawal, they instead […]
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

Peter Hargreaves has jumped to 42nd position on the Sunday Times Rich List, a climb of nine places from last year, after seeing his wealth grow £849m to £3.2bn. Hargreaves is no longer on the Hargreaves Lansdown board but has kept a 32.2 per cent stake in the company – the value of which has […]

FCA building FCA fees

FCA rebukes 48 investment firms for Mifid II disclosure failures

Forty-eight investment companies are under investigation for failing to disclose costs in line with the Mifid II regulation, according to The Times. The Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II came in to force 3 January 2018 and it brought an obligation to disclose all fund fees upfront. The FCA has disclosed the number firms it is investigating […]
2

FCA outlines no deal Brexit battle plan

The FCA has today set out how it would use the temporary transitional power in the event the UK leaves the EU without a withdrawal agreement. The Treasury has put forward draft legislation that would make transitional provisions if the UK leaves the EU without a withdrawal agreement. This is intended to minimise the disruption for firms […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Commercial property for Sipps- compelling but still risky: Dentons

Bricks and mortar investments look compelling against a backdrop of struggling markets but choosing the right vehicle is crucial With continued turbulence in the markets, there is an increase in the number of clients discussing commercial property investments with their advisers. You can see why clients can perhaps more easily understand investing in bricks and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com