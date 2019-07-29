Five minutes with…Karl Pemberton

Active Financial Planners’ managing director Karl Pemberton talks breaking the mold and building a planning brand ahead of Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate.

Money Marketing: What makes a “next generation” advice firm?

Pemberton: Stand out, be different, and don’t be frightened to evolve. Our industry is littered with firms that still do the ‘same old, same old’. How can they survive when clients that expect that type of service are also on the decline?

I am a big believer in evolution, and in being an early adopter. We all know that our industry changes, sometimes for the better, sometimes for the worse, but ultimately it will never stand still. Knowing this, we should try to embrace change rather than resist it, and actually use it to our advantage with clients. I believe that being proactive is a great ‘value’ to show clients, and they would rather deal with a firm that operated like this than one that was reactive.

I also believe that we (you) need to be clear about what you are offering, and a major part of this is your brand. People assume that ‘brand’ is just a logo, or a colour scheme, but its actually far deeper, and younger people know this. Your visible brand should actually reflect your values and your culture, and should include a clear message and language that is consistent throughout your firm, all aimed at the particular type of client you are trying to attract.

When invested in properly (rather than seeing it as a cost), it can bear fruit significantly. Be bold, be brave, invest in your brand.

How can advisers show they are value for money?

I believe we have to be clear about what it is that we actually have to offer, the process that we go through (both client facing and behind the scenes), and be clear about the potential benefits derived from seeking advice, alongside the common pitfalls experienced by those that don’t. A clear service proposition can also stand you out from the crowd when pitching for business, and in a negative context, protect you should a conflict or breakdown in relationship occur.

Are profit levels across the advice industry sustainable?

100 per cent yes, and I say that with confidence because I do not believe that our industry (or any industry) has anything to do with it. Profitability ultimately comes down to how good your business model is, and if you are knowledgeable about your business, you should be able to operate a successful and therefore profitable one.

I believe that technology will play a key part in our profitability moving forward, so again, investing early and being proactive can only help.

What annoys you most about dealing with providers, and what makes you most positive?

Firstly, I believe that there is a clear split in the types of ‘providers’ out there. There are those that I would see as being dynamic, supportive, and very transparent; i.e. on board with Mifid requirements and will help you as a business. Then there are those that still have a big life office sales machine mentality, that only seem interested in getting new business through the door, with little support behind the scenes.

Funnily enough, the latter are often the ones that are like flies round a dead carcass, propping up those that still do not operate as we would expect in our industry.

What will the advice profession look like in 10 years’ time?

I do believe that there will be a clearer split in terms of the propositions provided by advisers. There will be those that target higher net worth individuals, there will be those more comfortable with high street level clients, those that target the younger generations through technology and more. None are wrong, none are flawed, and all will have their place in the market. In essence, all could be extremely successful and profitable, but all could look very different.

Gone are the days when we try to be a ‘Jack of all trades’ or all things to all people.

