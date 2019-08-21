Money Marketing
Five minutes with…Jupiter’s Chris Johns

By

Money Marketing’s Harrogate conference on 12 September will see Jupiter’s Chris Johns host an in-depth workshop on the role of income in an increasingly global market.

Here, he looks at where the UK stands with Brexit and why its all about “research, research, research” for advisers.

How long can current dividend levels in the UK hold up?

We keep predicting the peak of dividends and sterling continues to give a boost to overseas earnings of UK listed firms. Companies are cutting or changing dividend policies which are cutting future yields.

Is Brexit good news for domestic dividends?

That depends on what kind of Brexit we have, what kind of sectors the company operates within and how their customers are impacted.

Which sectors and regions are likely to keep up income payments faced with a gloomy economic picture?

Traditionally it’s utilities and staples (everybody drinks water), but people don’t smoke as much and there is political uncertainty in the air around utilities and their ownership under a new government.

How can advisers spot a truly world class equity pick?

Research, research, research and then watch. It might already be in one of the portfolios in a small, mid or large cap company which has been developing a world class product, method, application, medicine etc. But if you’re not invested you won’t benefit from it. Of course you also need to know when to sell.

How can advisers tell where the trade-off between growth and income should be made?

What the need for income is and how can we continue to maintain a satisfactory level of capital is more important. The judge of that balancing act is the advisers and the clients meeting regularly to adjust the risk and return.

