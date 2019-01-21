Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Five minutes with…Helm Godfrey’s Danby Bloch

By

Danby BlochAhead of his appearance at Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, this April, Helm Godfrey chairman Danby Bloch looks at getting graduates into advice and making adviser the ‘go-to gurus’ of finance

What should we be doing to get more new advisers into the profession?

There’s no quick fix, but there are lots of things we should all be doing and I’m pleased to say that most of them are already being done to some extent somewhere.

Some amazing work is being done in adviser academies – St. James’s Place, Quilter and a number of others have committed to this initiative. Firms big and small need to develop ambitious recruitment strategies based on growing new advisers rather than just nicking them from competitors.

But most of all we need to get out to graduates, school leavers, anyone with gumption and a brain, to explain just what a fantastic profession financial planning is: fun, flexible and pretty well-rewarded.

What is the one key skill all aspiring advisers should learn?

Every aspiring adviser has to learn how to learn new things. That’s similar to all other professionals. The world has changed out of all recognition since I made my first faltering steps in the world of personal financial planning in the early 1970s. But that period of evolution will be nothing compared with the changes in the next 40 to 50 years.

Register free now for the Money Marketing Interactive conference

Financial planners will need to learn how to increase their productivity much, much more using information technology and artificial intelligence. And then they will have to learn to compete with the technology.

Of course that will require great soft communications skills – if they haven’t got those, they won’t have a hope – which is just as it has always been.

What do we need to do to improve financial literacy in the UK?

Nobody is going to be financially literate unless they can do practical maths – percentages and so on – and read and understand basic English, as well as be able to sit still long enough to grasp some basic ideas about money. That’s for the schools to do.

I’m not sure that the hard facts of spending, saving, investing, paying tax and making big career choices really penetrate into people’s thinking until they are faced with actual decisions affecting them and with real money at stake.

It is only then that they will get their information from the web, employers, friends and above all advisers, so we must make sure that advisers become the go-to gurus for money issues.

What do you think marks out a truly innovative planning practice today?

Truly innovative planning practices will be making the most of open banking. It is potentially a real game changer that will put people in control of their financial lives.

Innovative financial planning businesses should be getting their clients to use portals like Moneyhub. Everyone who uses these portals will be able to keep an eye on all their accounts, income, outgoings, assets and liabilities in a rational and ordered way.

Financial advisers’ factfinding processes will speed up and improve. What’s more, this initiative will help clients and advisers plan for retirement, budget effectively and effortlessly, control their expenditure and mesh saving and investment with spending on a month by month and year by year basis. Personally, I’m certainly up for it in my own life.

Bloch is chairing a session on how to scale your advice firm at MMI London. Register for your free place here.

Recommended

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Premature recession fears

Read the latest thoughts from Trevor Greetham in our Investment Clock Strategy report ‘Premature recession fears’. An upturn in volatility remains apparent as Wall Street experienced one of its worst December’s since the Great Depression. Recession fears continue to rise and markets are pricing in this eventuality, but current sentiment readings are extremely depressed, the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Transact sees funds dip in fourth quarter

A volatile market in the fourth quarter of last year saw platform Transact’s funds under direction dip by 4.4 per cent to £32bn, latest results show. An update from parent Integrafin this morning sounds a positive note, however, that funds fell by less than major indices like the FTSE All Share and MSCI World, which […]

What advisers can learn from new banking regulation

A look at the important take-aways from the senior manager regime’s previous implementation for those beginning their own preparations The forthcoming extension of the Senior Managers & Certification Regime represents the next major regulatory change that gets to the heart of a firm’s culture, governance and operational considerations. SM&CR implementation will not be a one-time […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Five minutes with…Helm Godfrey's Danby Bloch – Money Marketing | Marketing Affiliate Website 21st January 2019 at 8:24 pm

    […] Five minutes with…Helm Godfrey’s Danby Bloch Money […]

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com