Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Five minutes with…Cathi Harrison

By

Before she takes to the stage at Money Marketing Interactive, paraplanning champion Harrison takes on advice’s “trying time” and how listening skills can guide us through.

What is the most encouraging advice market trend you are seeing at the moment?

Advisers changing their mindset from being advisers, to being business owners who happen to give financial advice. Not only does this mean more professionalism, it means more robust, long-term business. It also means better client outcomes and advisers embracing things like technology, outsourcing and implementing compliance frameworks – not because they have to, but because they can see sound business logic in it. This shift will escalate in coming years and turn financial services into a true profession.

Who else is speaking at MMI?

What one word or phrase do you think sums up the state of the financial planning profession today?

Trying. Both in the sense of regulation and market conditions making it a very trying time for advisers, but also that all the advisers I speak to and work with are trying so hard to navigate through all of this, to support their clients, to give them piece of mind and to build sustainable profitable businesses. It feels like there’s a huge amount of effort from all angles at the moment, and I think that bodes really well for the future of finance.

What do we need to do to improve financial literacy in the UK?

It simply needs to start earlier. It was hearing about someone receiving an inheritance, when I was 22, that made me question what they would do with that inheritance, and realise I literally had no idea about the world of finance whatsoever.  Not even what an ISA was. Or how a pension worked (despite being in a GPP).

Realising there was this huge gap in my knowledge of something so fundamental is what drove me to begin a career in finance. But I was already 22 and had made some poor financial decisions in life. It’s been said a million times before, but the fundamentals should really be taught in school – as a minimum.

What is the one key skill all aspiring advisers should learn?

It always has been, and always will be, about people, about building their trust, connecting with them to a level that they feel comfortable talking about their money, something that doesn’t come easily to most people.

Having knowledge is important. But listening skills, empathy, and being able to explain the complex in simple terms will always be the mark of a truly great adviser.

Why do you think it is important to attend Money Marketing Interactive?

It’s important to attend Money Marketing Interactive because as we know, with financial services being such a fast-paced profession, events such as this are crucial for knowledge transfer and understanding.

It’s also a fantastic way to meet like-minded people and really be part of a closer community – sharing tips, best practice and overall having fun with others who are in the same industry as yourself.

Cathi is speaking on a panel looking at the paraplanning dilemma and finding the best support for your firm at MMI London. Register for your free place here.

Recommended

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Profile: OMGI’s Stephen Message on running £1bn at age of 25

Most people at the age of 25 have their worries in life but none of those usually concerns running a £1bn fund. Old Mutual Global Investors’ Stephen Message’s experience is different. Now in charge of the £140m Old Mutual UK Equity Income fund, Message says he has been fortunate on the path to his current […]
3

FOS Sipp complaints jump again

The Financial Ombudsman Service has reported yet another spike in Sipp complaints. Latest data from the adjudicator shows that in the quarter to December last year, FOS received 1,029 new enquiries about Sipps, up from 777 in the previous quarter. The number of new cases it took on was 1,047, up from 826 in the […]
9

Can the FCA get rid of Gabriel’s gremlins?

Can the much-criticised reporting system turn a corner in gathering useful data or is it simply destined to be the subject of complaints? Incessant complaints from advisers about the complexity and tedium of the Gabriel reporting system continue to throw a key concern into the spotlight – is the FCA’s data collection actually achieving anything? […]

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Global equities: time to de-risk?

While equity valuations have doubled since the financial crisis, Simon Edelsten explains that there are still pockets of value. But not where you might think Macro-economic uncertainty is causing turbulence in equity markets. Artemis Global Select Fund manager Simon Edelsten says his investment themes are taking him in a different direction to some of his peers – away […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Commercial property for Sipps- compelling but still risky: Dentons

Bricks and mortar investments look compelling against a backdrop of struggling markets but choosing the right vehicle is crucial With continued turbulence in the markets, there is an increase in the number of clients discussing commercial property investments with their advisers. You can see why clients can perhaps more easily understand investing in bricks and […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com