Five minutes with…Barnett Waddingham’s James Jones-Tinsley

By

Ahead of his workshop at the Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate conference on 12 September, Barnett Waddingham Sipp specialist James Jones-Tinsley on why its time the tapered annual allowance went, and staying in pensions for the long haul.

Why has our pension tax system become quite so complicated?

The result of continuous tinkering by politicians with the ‘A-Day’ legislation that was supposed to usher in an era of ‘pension simplification’, initially to fall in with the government’s austerity ideology, and latterly to accelerate the Treasury’s tax-take via the ‘pension freedoms’. In other words, layers of incremental changes motivated by political and budgetary alacrity, rather than a profound underlying vision.

What are the keys to greater simplification?

Firstly, remove the over-complicated aspects of current pensions legislation such as the tapered annual allowance, the money purchase annual allowance and the lifetime allowance. Secondly, appoint an independent committee to formulate and agree a long-term pensions strategy, to help make pensions ‘apolitical’ and outside of the short-term electoral cycle.

How can advisers best stay on top of changes?

What can clients work out for themselves, and where does an adviser really add value when it comes to pension taxation?

Rather than trying to navigate the tax system themselves, the best thing that a client can do is to find an adviser they can develop a long-term rapport with, who will then be there to guide them through every stage of their life with their financial interests uppermost.

Will the political will ever emerge to bolster tax protections for pensions?

Difficult to say, particularly given the current divisions within parliament and the uncertainties of Brexit. It’s a golden opportunity though. Whoever truly achieves this would arguably endow their party with a halo for decades. Auto-enrolment for the self-employed, improving the pensions tax position for low earners, and all-inclusive pension dashboards represent a holy grail for those politicians resilient enough to make them happen.

If you could change one thing about the UK’s pension system, what would it be?

There are so many possible answers! But in true Desert Island Discs style, the one thing that I would change is to scrap the tapered annual allowance. With unintended consequences in mind, having experienced surgeons refusing to take on extra shifts or retiring from the NHS altogether – purely because of the effects of pension taxation – it is such a parlous state of affairs, it needs to be addressed with immediate effect.

