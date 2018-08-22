Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Five minutes with…Anna Sofat

By

Addidi Wealth managing director Anna Sofat has long been a vocal proponent of greater diversity within the advice sector.

Ahead of her appearance on our panel on the subject at the Money Marketing Interactive conference in Harrogate on September 13, she discusses how better regulation can help improve advice and why we all need to talk to each other more.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how optimistic are you about the advice market for 2018?

8

What can be done to improve the supply of advice?

A better regulatory environment where personal responsibility lies at the heart of advice with:

  • Consumers taking joint responsibility for their decisions and sharing the pain when things go wrong.
  • As a professional, advisers should be responsible for what they do throughout their careers and held accountable. Their should be greater threat of disqualification for getting things wrong.
  • Business managers should be accountable for the actions for their firms.
  • Regulators should also be for not doing their jobs.

By grading advice firms so the better, more established companies can be subject to a lighter regulatory touch so we can focus more on client facing work.   See the full agenda for Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate

How important is it for the advice community to share best practice?

I think its vital that we share best practice and have good forums to do so. None of us have a monopoly on good ideas and by sharing and learning from others, we can improve our own businesses but also leverage the benefits for the industry and consumers. This has to be in all our best interests.

How can advisers best improve their image with the public?

By calling out bad advisers and bad practice when they see it, by doing more pro-bono work, and by calling out the press when they don’t get things right and working collaboratively with them to provide better financial knowhow and education.

Not booked your place for Money Marketing Interactive yet?. To sign up for the last remaining slots and join over 120 other advisers, click here.

Recommended

Standard Life Aberdeen begins share buyback after Phoenix deal

Standard Life Aberdeen has begun buying back shares from investors after selling its life arm to Phoenix. According to a stock exchange announcement this morning, SLA has purchased nearly 770,000 ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International at an average price of 318p a share, costing SLA around £245m. The announcement adds that SLA intends to […]
1

Auto-enrolment arrives but is it a done deal for small firms?

When business secretary Vince Cable told the Liberal Democrat party conference he had defeated the Tory “headbangers” who “find sacking people an aphrodisiac”, there was little doubt who he was thinking of – Adrian Beecroft. The Beecroft report, which was commissioned by the Government and published in October last year, contains a series of radical […]

Australia-OZ-Sydney-Opera-House-700x450.jpg
1

Gregg McClymont: What Australia’s pension scandals can teach us

Australia’s defined contribution pension arrangement (known to Aussies as “super”) is the largest in the world, with assets of A$2.6trn – 144 per cent of GDP. Not bad for a system built from scratch in the early 1990s via mandatory employer contributions. Those involved in delivering auto-enrolment here in the UK always saw super as […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS Interior 480

Four IFAs placed in default in latest FSCS list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared nine firms default, included at least four financial advisers, in its latest list of collapsed firms. Advice firms included on the list covering July are London-based Talk Financial Solutions, Kent firm Accuro Finance Limited, Birmingham-based Ashfield Financial Planning and R W Harris Limited trading as Roger Harris and Company […]

What it takes to be a more human adviser

“Be more human” is something we hear time and again in the protection market. But what on earth does it mean in this context? The term reminds me of a TV programme from several years back, where a young Poldark played a vampire desperately trying shake off his blood-sucking ways and live like a normal […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com