Five minutes with: Amyr Rocha-Lima, Holland Hahn & Wills 

By
Amyr Rocha-Lima

Kingston-based Holland Hahn & Wills’ chartered financial planner Amyr Rocha-Lima takes on the value of advice and becoming a coach ahead of his appearance at the Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate conference.

Money Marketing: How can advisers show they are value for money?

Rocha-Lima: I think it’s fair to say that, in the public’s eye, financial planners are not as necessary as most other professionals.

It is difficult to differentiate an ‘invisible’ service that the prospective client has never experienced in the first place. We know the benefits of good financial planning, but prospective clients don’t really understand it.

So, we need to move the conversation from the ‘price of our service’ to the ‘value of our service’.

The way we do that is by listening to the prospective client’s story, the story behind their numbers, as it were, and then we show them how the financial planning process can help them accomplish the best life possible with the money they have.

What soft skills are needed for a modern adviser and why?

Many of the services offered by financial advisers, such as investment management, are becoming commoditised. Financial planning and behavioural coaching, on the other hand, are becoming uncommoditised.

So, the key skill for the modern adviser is to learn to think about their client’s life goals – not their assets – as this provides an effective means of describing the value that financial planners can really provide. We’re primarily in the people business. We just happen to work with their money.

At the end of the day, what’s in the best interest of your clients is to act in their own best interest.

How do we communicate what a great career financial planning is to youngsters?

Financial planning is a fast-growing field that’s expected to soar in demand, as fewer workers have final salary pension plans and find themselves navigating their financial futures on their own.

Moreover, as the UK prepares for £1.2trn to pass from older to younger generations over the next 30 years, there are plenty of opportunities for young financial planners to start thinking about how they can best support the heirs to this wealth.

Today’s professional qualification pathways, through both the Certified and Chartered routes, provide aspiring financial planners with credibility, competency and confidence to thrive in our profession.

Are profit levels across the advice industry sustainable?

With markets up and clients (generally) happy, financial planning firms are enjoying record profitability. By adopting technology to create business efficiencies, it is possible not only to maintain, but to increase, profitability whilst increasingly building a client-focussed business.

What will the advice profession look like in 10 years’ time?

I think some of the most exciting developments we’ll see in financial planning in the next decade will be to do with how technology can enhance the adviser’s capacity to do their job.

On the administrative side of things, I hope electronic signatures become the norm. This, alongside the digitisation of financial products in general, will help increase efficiencies around opening accounts, transferring assets, etc.

Investment reporting is also prime for disruption. It seems to me that, up until now, all we’ve done is to digitise the old investment statements that were sent to clients 20 years ago. The future will be to incorporate actual financial planning tools into this, so that the client can see where they stand with their investment behaviours and decisions.

Finally, I believe the human side of financial planning, I believe that over the next decade we will see a lot more advisers understand the power of incorporating life planning and coaching into their financial planning process. The more technology takes care of the numerical side of things, the more valuable the human side of our business will become.

