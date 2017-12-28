Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Five key advice market trends in 2017

By

The past 12 months have been full of opportunity, change and challenge for the advice profession. As we prepare to enter 2018, Money Marketing takes stock of some of the key trends affecting the market.

  1. Percentage fees fight for survival

Despite many predicting a significant shift away from ad valorem models, two sets of FCA data suggest that charging by a percentage of assets has not taken any substantial hit. Anecdotally advisers are making moves to hourly or fixed models, but comparing data for initial charges from last October with May 2017 suggests the shift is coming slowly.

2. One-man bands buoyant 

Expectations that one-man band models were unsustainable have also not materialised. Data from trade body Apfa, which then became Pimfa after merging with the WMA later in the year, shows that the average number of advisers in firms only ticked up very marginally, from 4.53 to 4.55. The total number of staff advising also increased from 23,864 to 24,761, Apfa’s May report said.

3. Drawdown drives forward

In April, the FCA announced it would conduct a wide-ranging review of non-advised drawdown. This hasn’t put people off taking out drawdown, however, or buying it on a non-advised basis, according to October figures from the regulator.

4. Advised platforms advance

Adviser platforms continued to grow assets faster than their non-advised counterparts as consolidation between the likes of Aegon and Cofunds and Standard Life and Elevate bedded in. Here’s Platforum’s UK Adviser Platform Guide cited in the FCA’s platform market study.

5. DB transfers under the spotlight

The growth in defined benefit transfer numbers dominated the headlines, particularly towards the end of the year as advice over the British Steel Pension Scheme underwent an enquiry from MPs.

Here’s what the FCA found when it reviewed the market…

Recommended

BlackRock takes £5m stake in wealth manager

BlackRock has taken a £5m stake in AFH Wealth Management, following similar moves from rival fund managers. In a market update, the world’s largest asset manager said it acquired 1.9 million shares in the consolidator firm, resulting in a 5 per cent stake. AFH’s market capitalisation is currently around £100m and has £2.7bn funds under management. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Richard-Buxton-600x385.jpg

OMGI’s Buxton wary housing crisis could put Corbyn in power

Star fund manager Richard Buxton says the UK’s housing crisis could see Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn become prime minister as capitalism fails the younger generation. Writing for The Telegraph, Buxton says the Conservative Party needs to get to grips with the shortage of affordable homes, even if it means paving sacrosanct countryside. The manager of […]

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Fidelity platform business posts £16m loss

The company that runs Fidelity’s platforms has posted a loss of £15.9m for the 12 months ended 30 June 2017. Annual accounts posted to Companies House on 22 December for Financial Administration Services, which is the company that operates FundsNetwork and Fidelity Personal Investing, show the loss grew from £15.5m in 2016. The accounts document […]

FCA expresses concerns over FSCS drawdown treatment

Board minutes released by the FCA have shed further light on the regulator’s approach to reforming the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Notes from an October meeting reveal that the regulator is working with the lifeboat fund to produce “a more comprehensible document explaining the cover provided” when consumers are given bad advice or investment companies […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment