Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Firms still solving ‘nightmare’ cost reporting under Mifid II

By

Cost reporting under Mifid II continues to be the most challenging element for advisers when writing suitability reports, according to Pimfa director of regulation Ian Cornwall.

Speaking at the Money Marketing Interactive conference today, Cornwall says charges reporting remains “the most difficult part” of Mifid II due to the lack of standardised templates.

He says: “It is a nightmare. We are still working on [costs reporting], firms are still working on the assumptions as there are different approaches from platforms, and the technology itself so opaque. The absence of a template is being very problematic. Firms want to know they are comparing apples to apples.

“There is very opaque text [in the template] where firms are trying to write details. A wide problem is that we are not looking at the wider customer experience.”

Cornwall says reporting implicit costs, which are the costs of taking an asset into a fund, is “the biggest area” companies are dealing with under Mifid II.

He says: “It is difficult to get the different [market] scenarios, we need a process that everyone is using.”

Russell Facer: How to simplify suitability

Aurea Financial Planning managing director Becky Taylor, also speaking at the conference, says having a solid business is what matters when it comes to comply with new regulations.

She said: “We have a little table with costs breakdowns and a graph [in our suitability reports]. Whether clients read it or care, I don’t know. It is obvious what the cost is but if service is good it doesn’t matter what the cost is. It becomes  difficult if you were not very explicit in the past.”

Recommended

19

What do suitability reports tell us about DB transfer advice?

Compliance experts have urged advisers to improve their report writing for defined benefit transfers in the wake of heightened regulatory scrutiny. The FCA has expressed suitability concerns on several occasions in recent months, many of them garnered from the final reports produced by advisers recommending a transfer to their clients. When it comes to the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

LGIM outlines ETF ambitions

Legal & General Investment Management plans to launch 20 ETFs by the end of 2018 as it expands into the European retail market. The fund house, which manages nearly £1trn of assets globally, says it will launch new ETFs in the UK and Europe in all asset classes within core strategies, smart beta, ESG and […]

Call recording could take PI pain out of DB transfers

Advisers should consider recording all conversations and meetings with clients so they can present a full picture of communication to PI insurers for renewal, according to panellists at Money Marketing Interactive. Appleton Gerrard financial planner Kusal Ariyawansa says he follows the practice of recording all conversations. He says: “If people aren’t financially savvy, advice runs […]

Comments

    Leave a comment