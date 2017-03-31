Which firms have made the Money Marketing Awards shortlist?

The Money Marketing Awards are widely recognised as the go-to event for rewarding excellence and toasting the successes of the advice profession and the financial services industry.

Advisers have had to contend with a number of significant political and economic challenges over the last year, not least Brexit, President Trump and continued regulatory scrutiny. Against this backdrop, it is worth celebrating those firms and individuals who continue to excel.

The competition to secure a coveted gold bar is always fierce, and this year is no exception with a record number of entries being submitted.

The adviser entries have now been reviewed at length, with the shortlist drawn up from the best submissions based on online scoring from our expert panel of judges.

In what is a rigorous judging process, these chosen firms will now move to the interview stage in a bid to become known as the best in class among their peers.

The provider awards recognise those brands that have delivered the best service, the most innovative products and the highest levels of adviser and client support. As ever, they are backed by the views of advisers and this year have evolved to include a provider submission as well as being supplemented by in depth feedback from the Money Marketing advisory board.

Here are the shortlists in full across the adviser, provider and advertising categories. Thanks very much to all those who took the time to submit an entry, and good luck to all the shortlisted firms.

Click here to see the shortlist

The Money Marketing Awards 2017 are being held on Thursday 22 June at the stunning Artillery Garden at the HAC, London. To secure your place alongside 800 of the advice profession’s leading figures, click here

