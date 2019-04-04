Firms are changing bonus structure but slowly

Roderic Rennison

The way advisers are paid is slowly shifting from a focus on individual performance to wider team objectives Roderic Rennison says.

He made the point in a panel discussion on how to reward top advisers at Money Marketing Interactive today.

Fellow panellists Addidi Wealth managing director Anna Sofat and Standards International director Michelle Hoskin talked about the challenges of bonus culture.

Rennison says: “What is the quality of the adviser and how do you measure performance? Bonuses should be focused on the team effort as it is not just the adviser but their support staff as well.

“I am seeing more firms look at team performance and objectives rather than individual ones but it is a slow process. This is because incentives are predominantly at the adviser level but the biggest move I have seen is to reward paraplanners.”

Hoskin adds: “The problem with renumeration and bonuses is you have to redesign how your business is run. We have seen that firms cannot restructure because of the way bonuses work.

“The way the business is run and how bonuses are awarded goes hand in hand. So you cannot set any bonus structure until you understand what the business is trying to do.

“Unfortunately, there is an old mentality of commission splits that is filtering down to young advisers now and it is tragic.”

Sofat says: “I am more optimistic but too often we have valued the bottom line and not the quality of advice. In the short term renumeration of advisers and paraplanners will go up as the banks are entering the sector and there is competition for good people.

“Within five to 10 years there should be a better equilibrium for recruitment but it will be hard over the next two to three years.”