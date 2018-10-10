Money Marketing
Finding income amid low yields


Jonathan Platt, Head of Fixed Income at Royal London Asset Management, explains how bonds can provide benefits and why it is important to have diversified exposure across the fixed income universe and a flexible approach to exploit the inefficiencies inherent in the credit markets.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £117.1 billion of assets (as at 30.06.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

