Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

The founders of Hargreaves Lansdown have seen their wealth increase over the last year as it emerges who gave what to the Leave and Remain campaigns ahead of the EU referendum.

The Sunday Times Rich List, published yesterday, reveals co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown Peter Hargreaves is ranked 51 among the UK’s wealthiest 1,000 people. His wealth rose £165m over the last year to reach a net worth of £2.3bn. Hargreaves, a prominent Brexiteer, donated £3.2m to the Leave campaign.

Fellow co-founder Steve Lansdown is ranked 86th on the list, with a worth of £1.5bn and an increase in wealth of £80m.

Other notable financial services names to make the Rich List, include Bruno Schroder and family, worth a total of £4.3bn and making to number 26 of the UK’s richest people. Schroder, who maintains a role as non-executive director of the £8bn fund group, gave £50,000 to the Remain campaign.

Fundsmith founder Terry Smith maintained his rank of 513 in the Rich List, and is said to be worth £220m. Smith invested £115m into Fundsmith last September, taking his total investment in the funds he manages to £200m.

Andy Bell, who launched the AJ Bell platform in 1995, is worth £165m, earning him 678th place on the Rich List. In 2015 Neil Woodford invested £21m in the business.